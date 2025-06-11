From the News 9 vault: Reliving Gary England’s 25th Anniversary Special from 1997

News 9’s 1997 special honored Gary England’s 25-year career with exact quotes and moments that showcased his journey from Seiling to the studio, blending humor, heart, and the deep bond he built with Oklahomans.

By: Bella Roddy

-

Friends, family, and fans came together in 1997 to celebrate the 25-year career of Gary England, Oklahoma’s most trusted meteorologist. A televised News 9 special reflected on England’s journey from a spirited child in Seiling to becoming a statewide icon, known as much for his warmth and humor as for his steady voice in the storm.

Watch the full special here:

“We talk a lot about the spirit of Oklahoma here at TV9,” the narrator began. “And in the next hour, you'll get to know a man who embodies that spirit.”

England’s upbringing in Seiling was revisited through stories from former classmates, his brother, and his mother. “He was lively. One of my children,” his mother recalled. “Once he tore up his report card. But he got a D in something.”

The special traced England’s early fascination with weather to a local TV figure. “There was a guy on television in Oklahoma named Harry Volkmann, and he was Oklahoma's meteorologist, and he just caused me to fall in love with Oklahoma weather,” England said. “At that time, when I was that young, I decided I want to be a television meteorologist.”

A Navy recruiter promised him a path to study weather, and England shipped out at age 17 after his mother signed the enlistment papers. “Midway is a beautiful island about 1,400 miles northwest of Honolulu… There were 5,000 sailors, Marines, Seabees, Canadians—you name it, they were there.”

Following his service, England enrolled in college, where he met his wife, Mary, in a moment that still drew laughs. “I spotted this little redhead… I grabbed her and I kissed her, and my date hauled off and slapped me… So I kissed Mary again, and my date slapped me.”

Mary remembered their engagement with humor. “We went to Woodward and she traded the ring in… and to this day, he's never, ever let me forget it.”

From his early days working in radar and magazine sales to an unexpected offer at News 9 9 in 1972, the special chronicled England’s rise on television. He wore a maroon jacket and blue pants for his debut, remembering, “I thought I looked so good.”

Gary’s signature humor was on full display throughout the special, from the time he invented the mythical “Thunder Laser” for radio listeners—“People would stop and call in and say they’d seen it”—to the story of his bull-riding stunt. “I had a wild 1,500-pound Charolais. He was brand new, just like me… and he was ugly, slobbering-looking.”

But the tribute also underscored England’s seriousness when it mattered most. When a tornado struck Edmond, a viewer called to say, “We just would not have made it without you.”

The special spotlighted the role England’s family played throughout his career. His daughter, Molly, said, “Having Molly [was] the most exciting time of my life… He’ll always be the light of my life.” She added, “He's my idol.”

Mary spoke candidly about the strength of their marriage. “You have to work at it. You got to find the humor… and sometimes you got to look real hard. But we do laugh a lot, and I think that's really important.”

England agreed. “If it weren’t for Mary, I wouldn’t be here today… She gave the support. She gave the encouragement. She gave me a reason to want to succeed.”

The 1997 broadcast ended with a reminder of the commitment that defined England’s career:

“Just remember, stay with Gary England and TV9. We'll keep you advised.”

Related stories:

The voice they trusted: Gary England's life-saving warnings recalled in 25th Anniversary Special

‘She gave me a reason to succeed’: Gary and Mary England on their relationship in 1997 special

'Terrible Twisters' and 'Thunder Lasers:' Gary England’s enduring bond with Oklahoma communities

Gary England’s innovations revolutionized tornado warnings and weather broadcasting

‘Our calm in the storm:' Oklahomans honor & remember Gary England

Gary England, longtime News 9 Chief Meteorologist, dies at 85