OKC Sweets celebrates Thunder’s Finals run with themed treats

OKC Sweets bakery on N. Western Avenue delights Thunder fans with a large variety of unique, game-themed treats.

Wednesday, June 11th 2025, 10:58 am

By: Victor Pozadas


OKLAHOMA CITY -

OKC Sweets is serving up a full lineup of Thunder-themed desserts just in time for the NBA Finals.

Located at 7306 N. Western Avenue, the bakery, has become a go-to spot for fans looking to sweeten their watch parties. Owner Stephanie Embree joined the News 9 team to showcase her colorful and creative lineup of Thunder treats. Everything from buttercream-topped sugar cookies and cakesicles to Thunder-blue Rice Krispies treats and even mini cakes with players' faces on them.

Embree launched OKC Sweets from her home kitchen in June 2020. With a little encouragement and a growing family, her hobby evolved into a full-fledged business with a viral online following.

What started as a simple idea to add some new Thunder-themed treats as they went through the playoffs quickly grew into something much bigger.

“Every single game we added another treat,” Embree said. “Then all of a sudden, we were doing full-blown cases. When we didn’t have a game, people were stressed out that we didn’t have Thunder stuff.”

With a loyal fan base on TikTok and a bakery full of Finals-inspired sweets, OKC Sweets is now a must-stop destination for Thunder fans.

Head to their official website for more information.
