Gary England’s innovations revolutionized tornado warnings and weather broadcasting

Gary England revolutionized severe weather broadcasting with groundbreaking innovations like Doppler radar, First Warning, and StormTracker, setting the national standard for how Americans receive life-saving tornado alerts today.

By: Bella Roddy

-

Long before smartphones buzzed with storm alerts and weather apps tracked supercells in real time, Gary England was already changing how Americans received life-saving warnings.

England, who passed away Tuesday at age 85, wasn’t just one of Oklahoma’s most trusted meteorologist—he was one of the most influential figures in the history of severe weather communication. His pioneering innovations reshaped how warnings were delivered to the public, setting a national standard that endures today.

In the late 1970s, England persuaded KWTV management to fund a groundbreaking idea: the development of the world’s first commercial Doppler radar system for television. At the time, no one had used the technology outside of government or research settings. By March 1981, England made weather history when he became the first person to issue a tornado warning using Doppler radar on live television.

That moment marked a turning point in weather broadcasting. Doppler radar, which allowed meteorologists to detect wind velocity and rotation inside storms, would go on to be adopted by local TV stations nationwide—nearly a decade before the National Weather Service rolled out its own NEXRAD Doppler network.

But England wasn’t done. In 1990, he created First Warning, a computer-generated system that automatically displayed National Weather Service alerts as icons on viewers’ television screens. It was one of the earliest forms of real-time, on-screen storm alerts—a format now standard in nearly every U.S. television market.

A year later, he introduced another now-universal tool: StormTracker. The innovation allowed stations to show projected storm paths and arrival times for specific towns, helping viewers understand not just if they were at risk, but when. For many, it was the first time severe weather felt navigable, not just terrifying.

“During his years at KWTV, Gary England emerged as a powerful innovator whose impact changed the face of television weather warnings across the nation,” a station promo once summarized.

In 1999, England helped develop one of the earliest internet-based storm alert systems, which automatically displayed warnings from the National Weather Service on desktop computers at home and work—simultaneously with the alerts appearing on television. It was a preview of the digital-first warning systems used today.

These tools—Doppler radar, First Warning, StormTracker, and desktop alerts—have become the foundation for how millions of Americans receive critical weather information, especially during tornado outbreaks.

As the country mourns the passing of a broadcasting giant, England’s legacy remains embedded in every corner-screen alert, every projected storm path, and every early warning that gives families precious minutes to take cover.

Related Coverage:

The voice they trusted: Gary England's life-saving warnings recalled in 25th Anniversary Special

‘She gave me a reason to succeed’: Gary and Mary England on their relationship in 1997 special

'Terrible Twisters' and 'Thunder Lasers:' Gary England’s enduring bond with Oklahoma communities

From the News 9 vault: Reliving Gary England’s 25th Anniversary Special from 1997

‘Our calm in the storm:' Oklahomans honor & remember Gary England

Gary England, longtime News 9 Chief Meteorologist, dies at 85