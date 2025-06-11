New OG&E Coliseum opens at Oklahoma State Fairgrounds

Wednesday, June 11th 2025, 1:39 pm
The new OG&E Coliseum at the Oklahoma State Fairgrounds is expected to open for the first time on Wednesday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
The coliseum, a 216,000 square foot facility set to replace the Jim Norick Arena, will offer exclusive suites, a VIP lounge, a full-service restaurant and multiple upscale concession areas.
RELATED: OG&E Coliseum to open June 11th
City officials say the entire project, including furniture, fixtures, and equipment, along with architecture and engineering costs, adds up to just over $144 million.
SEE ALSO: New OG&E Coliseum To Open In 2025, News 9 Exclusive Tour
$82 million set aside for the new coliseum comes from MAPS 4 funding, passed by Oklahoma City voters
June 11th, 2025
April 30th, 2025
March 21st, 2025
March 21st, 2025
June 12th, 2025
June 12th, 2025
June 12th, 2025