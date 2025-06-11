New OG&E Coliseum opens at Oklahoma State Fairgrounds

In a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, the new OG&E Coliseum will officially open at the Oklahoma State Fairgrounds.

By: Christian Hans

-

The new OG&E Coliseum at the Oklahoma State Fairgrounds is expected to open for the first time on Wednesday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The coliseum, a 216,000 square foot facility set to replace the Jim Norick Arena, will offer exclusive suites, a VIP lounge, a full-service restaurant and multiple upscale concession areas.

Watch the full event:

RELATED: OG&E Coliseum to open June 11th

City officials say the entire project, including furniture, fixtures, and equipment, along with architecture and engineering costs, adds up to just over $144 million.

SEE ALSO: New OG&E Coliseum To Open In 2025, News 9 Exclusive Tour

$82 million set aside for the new coliseum comes from MAPS 4 funding, passed by Oklahoma City voters

RELATED: OKC Voters Overwhelmingly Approve MAPS 4