'Skin cancer does not discriminate': How to protect your skin

Practical advice from Dr. Pamela Allen, MD, on protecting against skin cancer—how effective use of sunscreen can safeguard Oklahoma families.

By: Victor Pozadas

Those long afternoons this summer, all that fun in the sun could have a lasting impact on your health. One in five Americans will develop skin cancer in their lifetime.

OU Health Dermatology Chair Dr. Pamela Allen, M.D., recommends that everyone take the necessary steps to take care of their skin and prevent skin cancer.

"Unprotected exposure to ultraviolet radiation is the most common risk factor for skin cancer," Dr. Allen said. "80% of our lifetime sun damage occurs before the age of 18."

For the people who say, 'I don't burn, I tan,' there is still a risk for any tan, according to Dr. Allen.

"There's always that ultraviolet light that can potentially mutate cells within our skin," she said.

Some common misconceptions include only having to apply sunscreen once before sun exposure. The truth, according to Dr. Allen, is that if you're out in the sun for more than two hours, sunscreen needs to be applied again.

A sunscreen lotion with a 'Sun Protective Factor' (SPF) of 30 or higher is also recommended for the long days in the sun.

"By the age of 6 months, parents can start putting the sunscreen onto the kiddos," Dr. Allen said.

Another tip for protection is wearing the right clothes or accessories. A wide-brimmed hat, sunglasses and maybe a long-sleeved shirt, any piece that can give you shade or protection is always recommended.