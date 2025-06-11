Thunder go on the road for Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

By: Jeremie Poplin

Here are the keys for the Thunder in Game 3 of the NBA Finals as OKC looks to take a 2-1 series lead.

1. Conductor SGA

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been the most consistent offensive player in the series, and Game 2 was a clinic in how to weaponize his pace, patience, and vision. The Thunder should continue running offense through him, especially in pick-and-roll sets with Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein, which have consistently generated quality looks. Thunder switched to a higher pick-n-roll almost at the logo in the half-court to initiate the offense in Game 2. SGA’s ability to manipulate defenders with hesitation moves, reject screens, and spray out to shooters when the help collapses has forced Indiana to scramble defensively. He doesn’t need 40 points, but always seems to creep close. Always in control of tempo and spacing, OKC keeps the floor balanced and trusts Shai to read the game.

2. Double-Big Lineup

The Chet Holmgren–Isaiah Hartenstein pairing has proven to be a pivotal adjustment. Their combined length and rim protection shut down Indiana’s drives and limited their paint touches, which is key against a team that thrives on penetration and kick-outs. Offensively, Hartenstein’s screening and high-post passing add a layer to OKC’s attack, especially when he connects with Holmgren in short-roll situations or big-to-big actions. This lineup helps slow Indiana’s pace and makes them work harder for half-court offense. Daigneault should try to keep this duo on the floor longer, particularly during non-Haliburton minutes when OKC can dominate the glass and control tempo.

3. Keep it Simple

In Game 2, OKC scored 123 points on just 96 possessions — not through transition bursts or hot shooting, but through patient, high-IQ execution. They didn’t rely on a high volume of threes and haven't been able to get anything going in transition so far this series. It is a "strength of their team," according to Daigneault. Instead, OKC just ran their offense and forced Indiana to try to contain the basics. So far, the Pacers have struggled at doing exactly that.

4. Haliburton’s Rhythm

OKC’s defensive game plan has been tailored to contain Tyrese Haliburton, and it worked to near perfection in Game 2. Haliburton was a non-factor for three quarters, and the Thunder achieved this by forcing him into dribbling rather than passing. Physical on-ball defenders like Lu Dort, Alex Caruso, and Cason Wallace have pressured Haliburton into early decisions or forced him into contested floaters and threes. Haliburton also plays into the hands of the OKC defense by playing passively early in games so far in the Finals. OKC has stayed home on shooters, while not overhelping on drives, to make him ineffective.

5. Bench and Role Player

The Thunder’s supporting cast played a crucial role in Game 2, and duplicating that performance on the road will be essential. Aaron Wiggins was a standout, scoring 18 points on 5-of-8 from three, with defensive energy, and timely cuts that punished Indiana’s ball-watching. Hartenstein impacted both ends, Joe spaced the floor, and Wallace brought defensive versatility. These players give OKC the ability to win in every area on the floor. In Game 3, this second unit has to continue executing at a high level, especially when Indiana leans on bench-heavy lineups to steal rest for Haliburton and Siakam.

