Pedestrian killed in overnight crash on I-35 Saturday in Oklahoma City

By: Graham Dowers

A pedestrian was killed early Saturday morning in a crash involving a motorcycle on Interstate 35 southbound, just south of SE 66th Street, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

OHP says the collision occurred around 1:45 a.m. Authorities say a motorcycle driven by a 31-year-old Oklahoma City man struck the pedestrian in the southbound lanes. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene by EMSA personnel.

The motorcyclist was taken to OU Medical Center with injuries to the upper extremities. He was treated and released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Conditions at the time of the incident were clear, and the roadway was dry.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is leading the investigation.