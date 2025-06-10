Thunder's Jalen Williams talks playoff mindset, lineup changes ahead of NBA Finals Game 3

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams discusses lineup adaptability, defensive strategy, and playoff mindset ahead of Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Indiana Pacers.

By: Graham Dowers

-

As the Oklahoma City Thunder prepare to hit the road for Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Indiana Pacers, Jalen Williams reflected on the team’s adaptability and growth throughout the season and postseason.

Adapting to Constant Lineup Changes

Despite the Thunder using hundreds of different five-man lineups during the regular season, Williams said the constant change has become second nature.

“When you say your lineup was different, I don’t even really notice that,” Williams said. “We have a group of guys that are just ready to play.”

Williams credited the team’s adaptability and depth, saying everyone has accepted their role and is ready to contribute at any moment.

Facing the Game 3 Challenge

When asked about the team’s struggles in Game 3 situations during the Playoffs, Williams acknowledged a pattern. But he also framed the upcoming road game as a growth opportunity.

“It’s no secret our Game 3 [hasn't] been the best,” Williams said. “But it’s an opportunity. We’re just trying to get better every single game.”

Team-Oriented Defense Against Siakam

Defensively, Williams has taken on a big challenge guarding Pacers forward Pascal Siakam. While he downplayed his individual defensive role, Williams emphasized the importance of collective effort.

“Defense is so team-oriented. I can only do my part correctly, which is just make it tough for him,” Williams said. “My team has done a good job just being there for me when I’m beat.”

The young Thunder squad has drawn comparisons to its last Finals run in 2012, when Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Russell Westbrook led the team. Williams said the connection is meaningful but doesn’t add pressure.

“It’s just cool,” Williams said. “Growing up, I was probably like 12 when they were playing, around there. To go from watching them reach that point and then to end up being on the team that's in the same position as them, it's more of like a blessing and a dream come true."

Aggressive Mentality and Consistent Play

Since the Thunder’s first-round series against Memphis, Williams has adopted a more aggressive approach, which he credits for his consistent playoff performance.

"Once I got my mentality to switch and just understand how the Playoffs are called, the consistency, the physicality in the Playoffs, it's something I found that works," Williams said.

