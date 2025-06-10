NCAA Approves men’s basketball rule changes for 2025-26. Coach's Challenge introduced

NCAA announces critical rule changes for the 2025–26 men's basketball season, introducing coach’s challenges and adjusting review policies. More on out-of-bounds calls, basket interference, and restricted-area arc rulings

By: News On 6, Jeremie Poplin

The NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel has approved a series of rule changes for the 2025–26 men’s basketball season, focused on enhancing game flow, fairness, and officiating efficiency. Among the most significant updates is the introduction of a coach’s challenge, a first for men’s college basketball.

Coach’s Challenge Introduced

Teams will now be allowed to initiate an instant replay review for:

Out-of-bounds calls Basket interference/goaltending Restricted-area arc rulings

Conditions for challenge use:

A team must have a timeout available to initiate a challenge. If the challenge is successful, the team receives one additional challenge for the rest of the game, including overtime. If unsuccessful, the team loses the ability to challenge again for the remainder of the game.

Officials will continue to have the authority to initiate reviews for basket interference/goaltending and restricted-area arc plays in the final two minutes of regulation and overtime, but now out-of-bounds reviews can only occur via a coach’s challenge. The change is based on data showing these types of reviews cause minimal disruption to game flow. Notably, this new rule does not affect officials' existing ability to use replay for timing errors, scoring issues, shot clock violations, flagrant fouls, or 2-point vs. 3-point determinations.

The NCAA Men’s Basketball Rules Committee believes the coach’s challenge will significantly impact the game’s rhythm by placing more control in the hands of coaching staffs while limiting unnecessary stoppages.

Other Rule Modifications

Continuous Motion Clarified: Offensive players who absorb contact while ending a dribble toward the basket may now pivot or complete their step and still be credited with a field goal attempt, expanding the interpretation of “in the act of shooting.” Flagrant Foul Update: Officials can now assess a Flagrant 1 foul for contact to the groin. Previously, such contact was only penalized as a common foul or Flagrant 2 (which leads to ejection). Basket Interference: Explicitly defines using the rim to gain an advantage as a violation. Shot Clock Protocol: If one of the two shot clocks malfunctions, the other will now remain active, rather than turning both off.

Points of Emphasis for 2025–26

Officials are being directed to prioritize the following:

Crack down on delay-of-game tactics Reduce monitor review time Enhance game administration efficiency Limit excessive physicality

Looking Ahead: Halves to Quarters?

The Rules Committee is also exploring a potential move from halves to four quarters in Division I men’s basketball. While acknowledging logistical challenges—especially around the structure of media timeouts and commercial breaks—the committee has recommended that NCAA Division I conferences form a joint working group to study the feasibility. Feedback will be considered in time for the next rules-change cycle.