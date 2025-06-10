NCAA Approves men’s basketball rule changes for 2025-26. Coach's Challenge introduced

Tuesday, June 10th 2025, 2:48 pm
The NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel has approved a series of rule changes for the 2025–26 men’s basketball season, focused on enhancing game flow, fairness, and officiating efficiency. Among the most significant updates is the introduction of a coach’s challenge, a first for men’s college basketball.
Teams will now be allowed to initiate an instant replay review for:
Conditions for challenge use:
Officials will continue to have the authority to initiate reviews for basket interference/goaltending and restricted-area arc plays in the final two minutes of regulation and overtime, but now out-of-bounds reviews can only occur via a coach’s challenge. The change is based on data showing these types of reviews cause minimal disruption to game flow. Notably, this new rule does not affect officials' existing ability to use replay for timing errors, scoring issues, shot clock violations, flagrant fouls, or 2-point vs. 3-point determinations.
The NCAA Men’s Basketball Rules Committee believes the coach’s challenge will significantly impact the game’s rhythm by placing more control in the hands of coaching staffs while limiting unnecessary stoppages.
Officials are being directed to prioritize the following:
The Rules Committee is also exploring a potential move from halves to four quarters in Division I men’s basketball. While acknowledging logistical challenges—especially around the structure of media timeouts and commercial breaks—the committee has recommended that NCAA Division I conferences form a joint working group to study the feasibility. Feedback will be considered in time for the next rules-change cycle.
Jeremie Poplin has been a trusted and familiar voice in Tulsa sports media for nearly 25 years. Jeremie serves as a sports producer and digital sports liaison for News On 6 while entering his 12th season as the radio sideline reporter and analyst for Tulsa football on Golden Hurricane Sports Properties.
