'You can't play too carefully:' Pacers Coach Rick Carlisle says aggression is key to beating OKC

Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle emphasized the need for aggressive play and quick adjustments ahead of Game 3, saying his team can't afford to be too careful against Oklahoma City's disruptive defense.

As the series stands tied 1-1 heading into Game 3, Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle stressed the importance of focusing on moving forward.

The Pacers are playing at home for the first time in the NBA Finals

On the atmosphere in Indianapolis, Carlisle noted a growing energy around the sport, fueled in part by the Fever’s Caitlin Clark and the Pacers’ own resurgence. Reflecting on his history with the franchise, he said, “This has been a different kind of endeavor because it turned into a pretty significant rebuild. The fans have stayed with us through the rebuild.”

“Everything that's already happened doesn't matter, other than the score of the series,” Carlisle said. “We have to move forward. There’s a lot of things we have to do better. We realize that.” He acknowledged the team has struggled in recent quarters, “losing six or seven out of eight quarters,” underscoring the challenge of facing a talented Oklahoma City Thunder squad.

Haiburton Injury Update

Carlisle confirmed that Tyrese Haliburton, who was seen limping after Game 2, practiced fully despite some discomfort and is expected to play. “At this time of year, I don’t know if anybody’s feeling perfect,” Carlisle remarked, emphasizing the intensity and excitement of the playoff atmosphere.

The Challenging OKC Defense

One of the biggest challenges is defending against the Thunder’s versatile offense. “Oklahoma has more people to throw at a great player,” he said, pointing to the defensive pressure both All-Stars Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam face. “We’re going to have to adjust and create better situations.”

On the topic of turnovers, Carlisle explained his appreciation for minimizing the damage when mistakes happen. “Some of our turnovers have been so violently bad that Oklahoma hasn’t even had a chance to catch the ball,” he said. “Live-ball situations are the worst for every team in the league.” He stressed the need for “really great spatial awareness” and balance between aggression and caution against thr Thunder defense.

With Game 3 looming, Carlisle emphasized the importance of resilience and adaptability. “Our bounce-back ability from mistakes is really key and our response,” he said. “Certainly we want to avoid those mishaps as much as possible.”

