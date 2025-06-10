'You really have to defend them conceptually:' Daigneault breaks down Indiana’s offensive challenge

Tuesday, June 10th 2025, 1:13 pm
Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault offered a look into Oklahoma City’s approach as the team prepares for a pivotal Game 3 against the Pacers.
Daigneault emphasized that flexibility is the backbone of OKC’s game plan. While he acknowledged the change in lineup going bigger in Game 2 after losing the rebounding battle in Game 1, he stressed that no decision is fixed. “We’re not constraining our options,” he said, noting that each game demands its own adjustments, and the team values having tactical variety to stay aggressive and unpredictable.
One of those versatile options is veteran guard Alex Caruso. “He’s always competing, always engaged, always present,” Daigneault said, adding that Caruso’s championship experience and selfless style give him “an incredible platform to lead.”
Asked why the Thunder haven’t been impressed by their own accomplishments, like 60+ wins or dominant point differentials, Daigneault pointed to the team’s internal foundation. “There’s a lot of integrity to the group,” he said, noting that this roster has never leaned on “noise” from the outside, instead trusting the habits they built through every phase of their rise.
Defensively, OKC's ability to blow up screening actions, has been about effort and communication. Lu Dort, Caruso, Jalen Williams, and rookie Cason Wallace are players who are “hard to screen” because of their strength, quickness, or both. They have ability to disrupt opposing offenses and have grown with experience and film study.
As for Indiana, Daigneault highlighted the Pacers’ transition defense and offensive structure. He noted that their ability to take good, balanced shots on offense helps them get back on defense quickly. While OKC only logged four fast-break points in Game 2, he felt they ran more effectively and created early offense opportunities that didn’t always show up in the box score.
One key focal point for OKC’s defense has been limiting Pascal Siakam. “They’re coming home, and he’s going to be very aggressive.” There is a need to defend Indiana conceptually rather than fixating on any one player with how balanced they have been over the course of the season.
OKC remains focused, flexible, and prepared to face a new version of Indiana in Game 3. Each game presents a new set of challenges.
