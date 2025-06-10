Key takeaways from Tyrese Haliburton’s practice day availability

Tyrese Haliburton confirmed he’s ready for Game 3 despite minor leg discomfort.

By: Jeremie Poplin

The Oklahoma City Thunder head into Game 3 Wednesday night on the road in Indy, looking to take control of the series 2-1.

Tyrese Haliburton met with reporters to share his thoughts on what the team learned in the first two games in the NBA Finals.

What is Tyrese Haliburton's injury status ahead of NBA Finals Game 3?

After limping late in Game 2, and in the post-game press conference, Haliburton downplayed concerns, saying it’s just a “lower leg thing” and confirming he’s good to go for Game 3. This will continue to be one of the biggest storylines heading into Wednesday's game.

Haliburton spoke at length about his on-court chemistry with Myles Turner, emphasizing how their connection has evolved over time. Turner “unlocks a lot of what I do,” noting how their synergy in pick-and-roll situations continues to improve through film study and open communication. It’s a unique tandem built on mutual understanding and constant effort to help each other get better.

“We constantly are sending each other clips of how we can be better... it’s been a lot of fun.”

Respect for OKC’s Defensive Versatility

Haliburton gave a lot of credit to the Thunder’s defense, specifically their ability to mix up coverages and their disruptive, high-level point-of-attack defenders. He praised Coach Daigneault’s creativity and emphasized how Oklahoma City's defensive flexibility forces Indiana to diversify their offensive looks.

“You can’t run the same thing consistently against these guys. You’ve got to mix it up.”

Self-Improvement and Confidence Through Carlisle

Haliburton was candid about not playing to his standard through the first two games, but he remains focused on finding solutions in the film room. He credited Rick Carlisle with teaching him how to watch film the right way, not just highlight reels, but the full context of possessions and team flow. Carlisle trusted him early, even handing him control of the offense. That faith has been pivotal in Haliburton’s development—not just as a player, but as a leader.

“That was like the ultimate trust… He’s really helped me learn how to watch film.”

OKC vs Indiana NBA Finals Coverage

OKC Thunder NBA Finals

Coaches Corner

Keys to the NBA Finals for the Oklahoma City Thunder

Get to know the foe: Where Thunder stands against the Pacers

⁠Thunder Player POV

⁠Community Stories