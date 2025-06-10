2025 U.S. Open Round 1 tee times, Pairings: Full Thursday schedule and TV coverage from Oakmont

Big names. Big pairings. Round 1 of the 2025 U.S. Open is stacked with star power.

Tuesday, June 10th 2025, 10:33 am

By: CBS Sports


The third major of the year is upon us as the 2025 U.S. Open brings the world's best golfers to one of the world's toughest courses: Oakmont Country Club. With players beginning battle at Oakmont on Thursday, the USGA released the groupings we will get to see play together in the first two rounds as they start in threesomes off split tees. There are, as always, some intriguing marquee groupings for this year's U.S. Open as the USGA puts many of the game's top stars together. 

Where to Watch

First Round

5 a.m.-4 p.m. (USA Network)

4-7 p.m. (Peacock)

2025 U.S. Open tee times, Thursday pairings

Hole No. 1


  1. 5:45 a.m. — Matt Vogt (a), Kevin Velo, Trent Phillips
  2. 5:56 a.m. — Chandler Blanchet, Alvaro Ortiz, Doug Ghim
  3. 6:07 a.m. — Evan Beck (a), Maxwell Moldovan, Justin Hicks
  4. 6:18 a.m. — Harris English, Tommy Fleetwood, Keegan Bradley
  5. 6:29 a.m. — Xander Schauffele, Jose Luis Ballester, Bryson DeChambeau
  6. 6:40 a.m. — Matt Fitzpatrick, Wyndham Clark, Gary Woodland
  7. 6:51 a.m. — Akshay Bhatia, Matt McCarty, Robert MacIntyre
  8. 7:02 a.m. — Cam Davis, Davis Thompson, Thomas Detry
  9. 7:13 a.m. — Richard Bland, Trevor Gutschewski (a), Lanto Griffin
  10. 7:24 a.m. — Edoardo Molinari, Sam Stevens, Ryan Gerard
  11. 7:35 a.m. — Thriston Lawrence, Noah Kent (a), Thorbjørn Olesen
  12. 7:46 a.m. — Jinichiro Kozuma, Cameron Tankersley (a), Chase Johnson
  13. 7:57 a.m. — Philip Barbaree Jr., Riley Lewis, Brady Calkins
  14. 11:30 a.m. — Frederick Lacroix, Emiliano Grillo, Sam Bairstow
  15. 11:41 a.m. — Byeong Hun An, Joe Highsmith, Ryan Fox
  16. 11:52 a.m. — Victor Perez, Jacob Bridgeman, Adam Schenk
  17. 12:03 p.m. — Min Woo Lee, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka
  18. 12:14 p.m. — Sam Burns, Nico Echavarria, Denny McCarthy
  19. 12:25 p.m. — Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler
  20. 12:36 p.m. — Corey Conners, Jason Day, Patrick Reed
  21. 12:47 p.m. — Joaquin Niemann, Bud Cauley, Daniel Berger
  22. 12:58 p.m. — Mackenzie Hughes, Tony Finau, Chris Kirk
  23. 1:09 p.m. — Benjamin James (a), Rasmus Højgaard, Stephan Jaeger
  24. 1:20 p.m. — Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Justin Hastings (a), Laurie Canter
  25. 1:31 p.m. — Frankie Harris (a), Emilio Gonzalez, Roberto Diaz
  26. 1:42 p.m. — Grant Haefner, Joey Herrera, George Kneiser

Hole No. 10

  1. 5:45 a.m. — Zac Blair, Scott Vincent, Alistair Docherty
  2. 5:56 a.m. — Jacuqes Kruyswijk, Jordan Smith, Eric Cole
  3. 6:07 a.m. — Tom Kim, JJ Spaun, Taylor Pendrith
  4. 6:18 a.m. — Ludvig Åberg, Adam Scott, Hideki Matsuyama
  5. 6:29 a.m. — Ben Griffin, Andrew Novak, Maverick McNealy
  6. 6:40 a.m. — Shane Lowry, Justin Rose, Rory McIlroy
  7. 6:51 a.m. — Patrick Cantlay, Si Woo Kim, Lucas Glover
  8. 7:02 a.m. — Cameron Smith, Brian Harman, Phil Mickelson
  9. 7:13 a.m. — Niklas Norgaard, Brian Campbell, Justin Lower
  10. 7:24 a.m. — Davis Riley, Jackson Koivun (a), Johnny Keefer
  11. 7:35 a.m. — James Hahn, Mark Hubbard, Michael La Sasso (a)
  12. 7:46 a.m. — Joakim Lagergren, Mason Howell (a), Chris Gotterup
  13. 7:57 a.m. — Zach Bauchou, Jackson Buchanan, Lance Simpson (a)
  14. 11:30 a.m. — Will Chandler, Andrea Pavan, Takumi Kanaya
  15. 11:41 a.m. — Bryan Lee (a), Guido Migliozzi, Preston Summerhays
  16. 11:52 a.m. — Erik van Rooyen, Max Greyserman, Matt Wallace
  17. 12:03 p.m. — Russell Henley, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Nick Taylor
  18. 12:14 p.m. — Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson
  19. 12:25 p.m. — Tyrrell Hatton, Sungjae Im, Sepp Straka
  20. 12:36 p.m. — Cameron Young, Tom Hoge, J.T. Poston
  21. 12:47 p.m. — Jhonattan Vegas, Michael Kim, Matthieu Pavon
  22. 12:58 p.m. — Marc Leishman, Aaron Rai, Nick Dunlap
  23. 1:09 p.m. — Matthew Jordan, Yuta Sugiura, Carlos Ortiz
  24. 1:20 p.m. — Ryan McCormick, Trevor Cone, Zach Pollo (a)
  25. 1:31 p.m. — James Nicholas, Tyler Weaver (a), Riki Kawamoto
  26. 1:42 p.m. — Austen Truslow, Harrison Hott, George Duangmanee
