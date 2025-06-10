2025 U.S. Open Round 1 tee times, Pairings: Full Thursday schedule and TV coverage from Oakmont

Big names. Big pairings. Round 1 of the 2025 U.S. Open is stacked with star power.

By: CBS Sports

The third major of the year is upon us as the 2025 U.S. Open brings the world's best golfers to one of the world's toughest courses: Oakmont Country Club. With players beginning battle at Oakmont on Thursday, the USGA released the groupings we will get to see play together in the first two rounds as they start in threesomes off split tees. There are, as always, some intriguing marquee groupings for this year's U.S. Open as the USGA puts many of the game's top stars together.

Where to Watch

First Round

5 a.m.-4 p.m. (USA Network)

4-7 p.m. (Peacock)

2025 U.S. Open tee times, Thursday pairings

Hole No. 1





5:45 a.m. — Matt Vogt (a), Kevin Velo, Trent Phillips 5:56 a.m. — Chandler Blanchet, Alvaro Ortiz, Doug Ghim 6:07 a.m. — Evan Beck (a), Maxwell Moldovan, Justin Hicks 6:18 a.m. — Harris English, Tommy Fleetwood, Keegan Bradley 6:29 a.m. — Xander Schauffele, Jose Luis Ballester, Bryson DeChambeau 6:40 a.m. — Matt Fitzpatrick, Wyndham Clark, Gary Woodland 6:51 a.m. — Akshay Bhatia, Matt McCarty, Robert MacIntyre 7:02 a.m. — Cam Davis, Davis Thompson, Thomas Detry 7:13 a.m. — Richard Bland, Trevor Gutschewski (a), Lanto Griffin 7:24 a.m. — Edoardo Molinari, Sam Stevens, Ryan Gerard 7:35 a.m. — Thriston Lawrence, Noah Kent (a), Thorbjørn Olesen 7:46 a.m. — Jinichiro Kozuma, Cameron Tankersley (a), Chase Johnson 7:57 a.m. — Philip Barbaree Jr., Riley Lewis, Brady Calkins 11:30 a.m. — Frederick Lacroix, Emiliano Grillo, Sam Bairstow 11:41 a.m. — Byeong Hun An, Joe Highsmith, Ryan Fox 11:52 a.m. — Victor Perez, Jacob Bridgeman, Adam Schenk 12:03 p.m. — Min Woo Lee, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka 12:14 p.m. — Sam Burns, Nico Echavarria, Denny McCarthy 12:25 p.m. — Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler 12:36 p.m. — Corey Conners, Jason Day, Patrick Reed 12:47 p.m. — Joaquin Niemann, Bud Cauley, Daniel Berger 12:58 p.m. — Mackenzie Hughes, Tony Finau, Chris Kirk 1:09 p.m. — Benjamin James (a), Rasmus Højgaard, Stephan Jaeger 1:20 p.m. — Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Justin Hastings (a), Laurie Canter 1:31 p.m. — Frankie Harris (a), Emilio Gonzalez, Roberto Diaz 1:42 p.m. — Grant Haefner, Joey Herrera, George Kneiser

Hole No. 10

5:45 a.m. — Zac Blair, Scott Vincent, Alistair Docherty 5:56 a.m. — Jacuqes Kruyswijk, Jordan Smith, Eric Cole 6:07 a.m. — Tom Kim, JJ Spaun, Taylor Pendrith 6:18 a.m. — Ludvig Åberg, Adam Scott, Hideki Matsuyama 6:29 a.m. — Ben Griffin, Andrew Novak, Maverick McNealy 6:40 a.m. — Shane Lowry, Justin Rose, Rory McIlroy 6:51 a.m. — Patrick Cantlay, Si Woo Kim, Lucas Glover 7:02 a.m. — Cameron Smith, Brian Harman, Phil Mickelson 7:13 a.m. — Niklas Norgaard, Brian Campbell, Justin Lower 7:24 a.m. — Davis Riley, Jackson Koivun (a), Johnny Keefer 7:35 a.m. — James Hahn, Mark Hubbard, Michael La Sasso (a) 7:46 a.m. — Joakim Lagergren, Mason Howell (a), Chris Gotterup 7:57 a.m. — Zach Bauchou, Jackson Buchanan, Lance Simpson (a) 11:30 a.m. — Will Chandler, Andrea Pavan, Takumi Kanaya 11:41 a.m. — Bryan Lee (a), Guido Migliozzi, Preston Summerhays 11:52 a.m. — Erik van Rooyen, Max Greyserman, Matt Wallace 12:03 p.m. — Russell Henley, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Nick Taylor 12:14 p.m. — Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson 12:25 p.m. — Tyrrell Hatton, Sungjae Im, Sepp Straka 12:36 p.m. — Cameron Young, Tom Hoge, J.T. Poston 12:47 p.m. — Jhonattan Vegas, Michael Kim, Matthieu Pavon 12:58 p.m. — Marc Leishman, Aaron Rai, Nick Dunlap 1:09 p.m. — Matthew Jordan, Yuta Sugiura, Carlos Ortiz 1:20 p.m. — Ryan McCormick, Trevor Cone, Zach Pollo (a) 1:31 p.m. — James Nicholas, Tyler Weaver (a), Riki Kawamoto 1:42 p.m. — Austen Truslow, Harrison Hott, George Duangmanee



