Two teens in custody following fatal stabbing in Garber

Two teenagers were arrested in Garfield County after the alleged fatal stabbing of 34-year-old Ditter Gonzalez.

Monday, June 9th 2025, 4:23 pm

By: Destini Pittman


GARBER, Okla. -

Two teens are in custody after allegedly killing a man during a fight in Garber, Oklahoma, according to the Garfield County Sheriff's Office.

Police say that police were called after one of the teenagers ran from the home to a store, and asked people to call 911.

Authorities say that when they arrived, they found 34-year-old Ditter Gonzalez, who had been stabbed. Gonzalez was transported to he hospital where he died.

Authorities say the fight escalated when a 13-year-old attacked Gonzalez. They say a 15-year-old attacked him, too.

According to GCSO, both teens are now in a juvenile detention center. They say the 13-year-old was taken into custody on a complaint of first-degree murder. The 15-year-old was taken in on counts of manslaughter and domestic assault and battery.

GCSO officials say this incident is still under investigation.
Destini Pittman
Destini Pittman

Destini Pittman is a digital content producer at News 9. She joined the team in June 2024 after graduating from the University of Central Oklahoma with a degree in Professional Media.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

June 9th, 2025

June 10th, 2025

June 9th, 2025

June 3rd, 2025

Top Headlines

June 10th, 2025

June 10th, 2025

June 10th, 2025

June 10th, 2025