Two teens in custody following fatal stabbing in Garber

Two teenagers were arrested in Garfield County after the alleged fatal stabbing of 34-year-old Ditter Gonzalez.

By: Destini Pittman

Two teens are in custody after allegedly killing a man during a fight in Garber, Oklahoma, according to the Garfield County Sheriff's Office.

Police say that police were called after one of the teenagers ran from the home to a store, and asked people to call 911.

Authorities say that when they arrived, they found 34-year-old Ditter Gonzalez, who had been stabbed. Gonzalez was transported to he hospital where he died.

Authorities say the fight escalated when a 13-year-old attacked Gonzalez. They say a 15-year-old attacked him, too.

According to GCSO, both teens are now in a juvenile detention center. They say the 13-year-old was taken into custody on a complaint of first-degree murder. The 15-year-old was taken in on counts of manslaughter and domestic assault and battery.

GCSO officials say this incident is still under investigation.