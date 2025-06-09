Two teens in custody following fatal stabbing in Garber

Monday, June 9th 2025, 4:23 pm
Two teens are in custody after allegedly killing a man during a fight in Garber, Oklahoma, according to the Garfield County Sheriff's Office.
Police say that police were called after one of the teenagers ran from the home to a store, and asked people to call 911.
Authorities say that when they arrived, they found 34-year-old Ditter Gonzalez, who had been stabbed. Gonzalez was transported to he hospital where he died.
Authorities say the fight escalated when a 13-year-old attacked Gonzalez. They say a 15-year-old attacked him, too.
According to GCSO, both teens are now in a juvenile detention center. They say the 13-year-old was taken into custody on a complaint of first-degree murder. The 15-year-old was taken in on counts of manslaughter and domestic assault and battery.
GCSO officials say this incident is still under investigation.
June 9th, 2025
June 10th, 2025
June 3rd, 2025
June 10th, 2025
June 10th, 2025