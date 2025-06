Carbon monoxide exposure in Oklahoma City home sends three to hospital.

By: Destini Pittman

-

Three people have been transported to the hospital following a Hazmat incident in northwest Oklahoma City, according to the OKC Fire Department.

Firefighters say this happened near Northwest 20th Street and North Pennsylvania Avenue.

OCFD says a plumbing crew was exposed to high levels of carbon monoxide inside a home.

No other information is known at this time.