OU Football announces key staff hires as part of new front office structure

Oklahoma Football has announced a revamped front office led by GM Jim Nagy, adding experienced NFL and college personnel as the program shifts toward a professionalized model.

By: OU Athletics

The University of Oklahoma Athletics Department introduced several key football staff additions on Monday, pending approval from the OU Board of Regents. The hires, led by General Manager Jim Nagy, mark a significant step toward a more professionalized front office model for Sooners Football.

New Front Office Staff

Lake Dawson – Senior Assistant General Manager: Former NFL wide receiver with 25+ years of front office experience, including roles with the Seahawks, Titans, Browns, and Bills. Taylor Redd – Assistant General Manager: Previously with the Patriots’ scouting department and Wake Forest’s recruiting staff. Drew Hill – Director of Scouting: A longtime Sooner, Hill has spent 11 seasons as director of player personnel at OU, with previous stops at Fresno State and Colorado State. Kale Pearson – Director of High School Scouting: Tulsa native and former Air Force Academy QB and recruiting director. Stacey Ford – Director of Player Personnel and Retainment: Former recruiting lead at UCLA and Washington State, with coaching and personnel experience at both the high school and FBS levels. Charlie Parkinson – Assistant Director of College Scouting: Scouting assistant for the Reese’s Senior Bowl with previous experience at The 33rd Team and Wake Forest.

Leadership Vision

“This is an exciting time for Oklahoma Football,” said Nagy. “Building this first front office has been deliberate, and I’m thrilled with the balance of NFL and college experience we’ve assembled. It gives us a clear edge in roster construction.”

Nagy’s staff brings a combined 127 years of experience—60 in college football and 67 in the NFL—across 36 bowl games, nine Super Bowls, and five championships.

He credited head coach Brent Venables for his “tremendous buy-in and leadership” during the program’s transition to this new model.

Additional Hire

OU also announced Jonathan Gress as the new Head Football Athletic Trainer. A Norman native, Gress spent the last five years with the New Orleans Saints and previously held similar roles with the Miami Dolphins and University of Arizona. He holds master’s degrees in both physical therapy and athletic training.

These moves position OU Football at the forefront of a new era in the college game, blending professional infrastructure with elite player development.