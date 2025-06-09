OU Football announces key staff hires as part of new front office structure

Monday, June 9th 2025, 3:08 pm
The University of Oklahoma Athletics Department introduced several key football staff additions on Monday, pending approval from the OU Board of Regents. The hires, led by General Manager Jim Nagy, mark a significant step toward a more professionalized front office model for Sooners Football.
“This is an exciting time for Oklahoma Football,” said Nagy. “Building this first front office has been deliberate, and I’m thrilled with the balance of NFL and college experience we’ve assembled. It gives us a clear edge in roster construction.”
Nagy’s staff brings a combined 127 years of experience—60 in college football and 67 in the NFL—across 36 bowl games, nine Super Bowls, and five championships.
He credited head coach Brent Venables for his “tremendous buy-in and leadership” during the program’s transition to this new model.
OU also announced Jonathan Gress as the new Head Football Athletic Trainer. A Norman native, Gress spent the last five years with the New Orleans Saints and previously held similar roles with the Miami Dolphins and University of Arizona. He holds master’s degrees in both physical therapy and athletic training.
These moves position OU Football at the forefront of a new era in the college game, blending professional infrastructure with elite player development.
