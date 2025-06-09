By The Numbers: Thunder flip the script, even Finals with dominant Game 2 win

The Thunder neutralized Indiana’s three-point advantage and dominated the paint to even the series 1-1. Here's a By The Numbers look at OKC's Game 2 performance.

By: Jeremie Poplin

After a win in Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday, the Oklahoma City Thunder have tied the series with the Indiana Pacers.

While both teams prepare for Game 3 in Indianapolis, here is a By The Numbers look at what it took for the Thunder to bounce back after a loss in Game 1.

By The Numbers

91:22 – Oklahoma City has led for 91:22 of the first 96 minutes in this series.

1:53 – The total time Indiana has led through the first two games.

14 – Threes made by both teams in Game 2, erasing Indiana’s biggest edge from Game 1 when they hit 18.

8-0 vs. 5-5 – The Pacers are unbeaten this postseason (8-0) when hitting 15+ threes. When they don’t? Just 5-5.

47% – Share of Indiana’s shots from 3 in Game 1 — well above their season average (40%). That number dipped slightly in Game 2, and so did their success.

+21 ➡️ 0 – Indiana’s 3-point advantage from Game 1 (18 vs 11) disappeared in Game 2 (14 each). The result flipped from a 1-point win to a 16-point loss.

+24 – OKC’s edge in paint scoring across the first two games (104-80), exposing Indiana’s perimeter-reliant offense.

0 – Paint points for the Pacers in the 1st quarter of Game 2, only the second time all season they’ve been shut out in the paint for a full quarter (both in the playoffs).

15 – Turnovers forced by OKC in Game 2, again exploiting Indiana’s margin for error

34.8% – OKC’s regular-season 3-point defense (2nd-best in NBA). They give up a lot of attempts — but contest everything.

17-4 – Game-breaking Thunder run in the 3rd quarter, part of a 33-23 frame that blew Game 2 open.

17 – Points for Haliburton in Game 2, but many came in garbage time. He was -12 in just 6:43 during one critical 1st-half stint.

72 – Points by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in Games 1 and 2 — most ever by a player in their first two NBA Finals games, passing Allen Iverson (71 in 2001).

0 – Defensive answers from Indiana for SGA, who has opened the Finals with back-to-back 30+ point performances and is dictating every possession.

