Oklahoma measles cases increase to 19, according to health officials

Confirmed measles cases in Oklahoma increased to 19, the state health department says, with 16 confirmed and three probable cases.

By: Sydney Price



The Oklahoma State Department of Health has confirmed 19 cases of measles across the state.

In the department's most recent update, OSDH says the number of cases is split into 16 confirmed and 3 probable cases.

A probable case means a person has symptoms consistent with the national standard definition of measles, but does not have a confirmed test result or is linked to another positive test, according to state health officials.

According to the department, all cases, except for one, were from people with no record of vaccines before exposure.

