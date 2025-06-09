5 Takeaways from Game 2 as OKC Evens Up Series with Indiana

Contributions from Aaron Wiggins, and a balanced, record-setting performance by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, send series back to Indiana ties at one game apiece.

By: Jeremie Poplin

-

1. Game-to-Game Growth

Head coach Mark Daigneault described Game 2 as a series of small, intentional improvements rather than dramatic changes. Whether it was cleaner execution, more poise in the paint, or improved offensive flow, OKC collectively elevated its play across the board. With 25 assists and better spacing, the Thunder responded to Indiana’s unique style what Daigneault called “an acquired taste”. Indiana entered the Finals averaging 25.8 transition points per game in the playoffs, but through two games against OKC, they’ve totaled just 27 transition points combined. OKC is undefeated in the playoffs following a loss, going 5-0 with a +98 point differential in those bounce-back games.

2. The Aaron Wiggins Game

Wiggins didn’t check in until the second quarter and then completely swung the game. His ability to stay ready despite inconsistent minutes reflects the Thunder's culture. He contributed during the decisive 19–2 second-quarter run, playing with activity, confidence, and intelligence on both ends.Tyrese Haliburton checked out when the score was 21-20, and checked back in with the Thunder trailing 40-2 during that time. Daigneault praised his “great readiness,” while Wiggins credited Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s trust as a spark. That trust wasn’t misplaced: five of Shai’s 12 assists led to Wiggins' baskets. 18 points in 21 minutes!

3. Big-Man Rotations

Indiana feasted in the pick-and-roll during Game 1. In Game 2, OKC flipped the script by better managing its frontcourt rotations. Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein were deployed more strategically, each handling different pick-and-roll responsibilities based on their strengths. Holmgren’s bounce-back game was especially noticeable on the defensive end, where his positioning and contests disrupted Indiana’s timing and spacing. The result? Fewer breakdowns, less scrambling, and limited three-point looks for Indiana. It was a textbook adjustment, not a panic move, that highlighted the Thunder’s growing playoff IQ.

4. SGA

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander followed up his 38-point Game 1 with a more nuanced, balanced performance in Game 2 — 33 points, 12 assists, and 6 rebounds. He didn’t just control the game with scoring; he manipulated Indiana’s defense. All six of his assists went to different teammates in the first half alone. His passing rhythm set the tone for OKC’s offense, and when Indiana threw multiple defenders at him, Shai calmly made the right reads. He is nearly impossible to guard. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has now scored 72 points through the first two games of the Finals, setting a new record for the most points ever by a player in his first two career NBA Finals games, surpassing Allen Iverson’s previous mark of 71 points in 2001.

5. Defense

Daigneault’s decision to tweak the rotation, not the lineup, paid dividends. By prioritizing size at the 2–4 spots, OKC slowed Indiana’s tempo and flow. The Thunder weren't chasing steals, they were forcing tough shots and reducing clean looks. The shift from smaller, turnover-hunting lineups to more physically imposing groups slowed the Indiana offense. It also demonstrated OKC’s ability to shape-shift defensively depending on the opponent’s tendencies. Tyrese Haliburton has matched his season high for turnovers (regular and postseason) with five tonight against the Thunder — a credit to the disruptive defensive schemes.

