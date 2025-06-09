Cason Wallace compares Game 1 and 2 of NBA Finals

Thunder Reporter Steve McGehee caught up with Thunder's Cason Wallace about the differences in how OKC played in games 1 and 2 of the NBA Finals.

Sunday, June 8th 2025, 11:18 pm

By: Steve McGehee


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Thunder Reporter Steve McGehee caught up with Thunder's Cason Wallace about the differences in how OKC played in games 1 and 2 of the NBA Finals.

For the full interview, watch the video above.
Steve McGehee
Steve McGehee

Steve McGehee is a Sports Mobile Journalist for KWTV Sports. A native of Wichita, Kansas, he graduated high school from Wichita Southeast and earned a Bachelor of Science degree with an emphasis in Radio/TV at Kansas State University.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

June 8th, 2025

June 8th, 2025

June 8th, 2025

June 8th, 2025

Top Headlines

June 10th, 2025

June 10th, 2025

June 10th, 2025

June 10th, 2025