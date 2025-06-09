SGA thoughts on Game 2 NBA finals win against Pacers

OKC ties NBA Finals series against Pacers, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander highlights team's offense, and Aaron Wiggins' impactful contributions.

By: Destini Pittman

Following the Thunder's 16-point win against the Pacers in Game 2 of the NBA finals, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander says he OKC's offense and focused mindset help them tie the series.

"You have to stay focused on the task at hand," said SGA. "You're not going to be perfect ... it goes without saying, to make it this far into the season, it's going to take a supreme level of focus."

SGA also said that no matter how many minutes Aaron Wiggins gets in a game, he makes sure to make a major impact.

"Sometimes he gets 20 minutes, sometimes he gets two minutes, sometimes he gets 10 ... no matter what, he finds a way to impact winning for us," he said.

SGA said that offensively, the team was in a better flow on Sunday.

"I think we just had a better flow to us tonight, offensively... more in rhythm," said SGA. "That wasn't something we tried to emphasize going into the game.

