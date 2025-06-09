Mark Daigneault reflects on OKC's 16-point Game 2 win

Oklahoma City Thunder ties the NBA finals in a dominant victory against the Pacers, scoring 123-107. Daigneault credits improved comfort and aggression.

By: Destini Pittman

The Oklahoma City Thunder tied the series for the NBA Finals Sunday night against the Pacers, winning 123 to 107.

In his post-game conference, Mark Daigneault credited the win to getting more comfortable playing against Indiana.

"Indiana is kind of an acquired taste," said Daigneault. "I felt like tonight there were a lot of things we were a little better in and more comfortable. That was on both ends of the floor.

Daigneault said the guys were also more aggressive for Sunday's game.

"I just thought we were the aggressor tonight for much of the game, even when we had a lead. I thought the guys did a really good job of keeping the foot on the gas, especially defensively," he said.

