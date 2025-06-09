Pacers and Thunder battle at the bar

It was all things Thunder on Sunday starting at Scissortail Park to watch parties all over the city and then off to game 2 at the Paycom Center.

By: Stephanie Maniche

-

Over at the Omni Hotel fans from both sides packed the Tap House enjoying a fun back and forth over who would be the winning team.

“We’re here, we’re taking over - yes sir,” screamed Indiana Pacers fan Nick Tuttle.

Thunder Fan Reagan Gist came back and said, “I'm excited, I think we can pull out a win especially since it’s at home again and we were really strong at game one so I think if we do that again we can do it.”

Many of the fans chalk the loss up to a few things:

missed points off of turnovers. A big fourth quarter from the Pacers. The last second shot from Tyrese Haliburton.

Arvo Mikkanen has been a Thunder fan since 2008 and said he knows they are going to win.

“I just feel it in my bones. We’ve been waiting for 13 years and it’s going to happen tonight,” said Mikkanen.