NBA Finals Game 2 Thunder Breakdown with Steve McGehee and Jeremie Poplin

OKC Thunder strategize for NBA Finals Game 2 after narrow loss to Pacers—inside scoop from News 9's Thunder Breakdown with pre-game analysis and predictions.

By: Carrie Winchel

OKC Thunder head into Game 2 of the NBA Finals ready to prove themselves after a 111-110 loss to the Indiana Pacers in Game 1.

In this edition of Thunder Breakdown, News 9 Thunder Reporter joins Sports Analyst Jeremie Poplin to break down what went wrong in Game 1, and how Thunder can move forward in Game 2.

Watch clips and check out key takeaways from their pre-game breakdown below or watch the entire video on News 9’s YouTube channel.

NBA Finals Game 1 Negativity

The negativity needs to cool down.

“We’re acting like the Thunder lost by 22 points,” McGehee said, “They lost on a last-second shot from a guy that is RED HOT.”

Coach Daigneault’s strategy will come into play

During news conferences after Game 1, Thunder Head Coach Mark Daigneault said the strategy he employed in the first game, doesn’t mean that’s how the team will play the entire Finals series.

OKC is an 11-point favorite

McGehee, who attends and covers every Thunder game for News 9 and News On 6, says he expects electric energy inside Paycom Center.

McGehee predicts the Thunder will win by double-digits Sunday.

NBA Finals Game 2 coverage

