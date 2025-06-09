Thunder vs Pacers: Thunder earn a victory at home in Game 2

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Indiana Pacers in Game 2 of the NBA Finals at Paycom Center. Live updates and reactions here.

By: Carrie Winchel

-

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — This has been Oklahoma City’s formula all season: Lose one game, respond in the next.

That’s exactly what the Thunder did in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 34 points, Alex Caruso added 20 off the bench and the Thunder beat the Indiana Pacers 123-107 on Sunday night to tie these finals at one game apiece.

Jalen Williams scored 19, Aaron Wiggins had 18 and Chet Holmgren finished with 15 for the Thunder. It was the franchise’s first finals game win since the opener of the 2012 series against Miami.

“We did some things good tonight. We did some things bad,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “We’ve got to be able to get better and be ready for Game 3.”

Game 3 is Wednesday at Indianapolis, in what will be the first finals game in that city in 25 years.

The Associated Press contributed to the above reporting.

9:28 p.m.

9:22 p.m.

Thunder fans on social media seem hesitant to feel optimistic, even though OKC leads by 20+ in the 4th.

9:02 p.m.

Thunder lead at the end of the 3rd quarter 93-74. Thunder UP!

8:48 p.m.

8:38 p.m.

8:00 p.m.

7:56

Thunder lead 52-29, a larger lead than any OKC saw during Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

7:44 p.m.

7:41 p.m.

Chet making history tonight!

7:35 p.m.

7:26 p.m.

7:25 p.m.

SGA once again puts himself on the level of a LEGEND.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander just made his 3,000th point of the season!

7:19 p.m.

News On 6 Sports Director John Holcomb's take? Sloppy start for the Thunder.

7:15 p.m.

OKC Thunder and David Payne. Nothing is more "Oklahoma."

7:00 p.m.

Here is the Thunder's starting lineup.

Our News 9 and News On 6 sports teams will be keeping you updated on Game 2 all through the evening. Here’s how you can follow along with us.

