Trust the Thunder: Game 2 is a new opportunity

OKC looks to even up the series tonight against the Pacers.

By: Jeremie Poplin

Make no mistake, the Thunder let a golden opportunity slip in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. A 15-point second-half lead at home evaporates before falling to the Pacers on a last-second dagger. But despite the pain, there's room for positive thinking. OKC fans should be comfortable with the approach taken by the team they root for every single night. No ounce of panic has been seen in any form since the loss. Oh, and there is a guy named Shai Gilgeous-Alexander who almost single-handedly led OKC to a win.





SGA scored 38 points on 30 shots by finding his rhythm in the midrange and hitting tough shots. He carried an offense that struggled in many areas, shooting just 37% from the field. Jalen Williams couldn’t find his usual shot creation flow. Outside of Lou Dort's surprise burst from three, the Thunder lacked consistent perimeter scoring. Still, they were within one possession of winning. 30 shots marked one of the highest shot totals in a Finals Game 1 since 2000.

They were out-rebounded 53–39, gave up six three-pointers in the fourth quarter alone, and OKC had the lead with under a minute left. That says something. If just one possession flips a missed layup by Caruso, a defensive board here, or even one more made basket by your Big 3, the Thunder could be up 1-0.





Mark Daigneault is a tactician. The biggest adjustments usually happen in Game 2. Indiana crashed the glass and attacked the corners relentlessly, so don’t be surprised if the Thunder go back to more double-big lineups. Playing Chet Holmgren alongside a larger size, like Hartenstein, could help combat Indiana’s rebounding edge and protect against paint collapses. Despite solid numbers in the regular season, OKC’s two-big look with Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein hasn’t been dominant in the playoffs, posting just a +3.9 net rating across 201 postseason minutes heading into Game 1, according to Jared Durbin at Last Night in Basketball. OKC has faith and belief in everything they do. This duo was brought together for a reason and now is the time.

The team, fans, and media talked about lessons learned from the Denver series. They’ve handled adversity throughout the postseason and still have the opportunity to apply those lessons against Indiana. One loss doesn’t change the fact that OKC was the No. 1 seed, the Finals favorite, and a team built on depth, adaptability, and star power.

There’s no panic in the Thunder locker room. Just an opportunity. On top of still having the MVP

OKC vs Indiana NBA Finals Coverage

OKC Thunder NBA Finals

Coaches Corner

Keys to the NBA Finals for the Oklahoma City Thunder

Get to know the foe: Where Thunder stands against the Pacers

⁠Thunder Player POV

⁠Community Stories



