"Lay It All Out There": Watch Chet Holmgren on urgency and adjustments for Game 2

The Oklahoma City Thunder head into Game 2 Sunday night at home in OKC, looking to bounce back after a one-point loss to the Indiana Pacers in Game 1.
Thunder big man Chet Holmgren met with reporters to share his thoughts on what the team learned in their first NBA Finals game since 2012
CHET HOLMGREN:
Not really. At that point, our mindset wasn’t on anything that far ahead. We were focused on preparing for Game 1 of the regular season and then shifting our attention to the next game after that. It’s always been a one-game-at-a-time mentality.
HOLMGREN:
Slowing down at the rim and finishing plays better. In a one-point loss, every missed opportunity feels amplified. It puts a spotlight on every single possession. That’s something I think everyone on the team felt—we all know there are little things we can clean up.
HOLMGREN:
Sometimes, yeah. On plays where help defense was involved, I needed to slow down and better read where defenders were. In one-on-one situations, it was more about being in control and finishing strong. There are different ways to improve that, and I’m focused on all of them—without letting it distract me from everything else I need to do to impact the game.
HOLMGREN:
(Laughs) That’s my guy—he’s a great teammate and a great person. I’ve got nothing but compliments for him, but since we’re playing against each other right now, I’m going to keep those to myself.
HOLMGREN:
Our job as players is to be ready to execute whatever the coaches ask. Game 1 called for a single-big approach, but whether it's small ball, one big, or two bigs, we need to be prepared to do it and do it well.
HOLMGREN:
It’s all about trade-offs. Indiana plays with great pace and moves the ball really well off the catch. Whether we go single or double big, those challenges don’t change—we have to match their pace and understand what they’re trying to do both individually and as a team.
HOLMGREN:
Every playoff game feels like a must-win. Game 1 was one, and now Game 2 is, too. There’s no saving energy or planning ahead. You’ve got to lay it all on the floor every night.
Jeremie Poplin has been a trusted and familiar voice in Tulsa sports media for nearly 25 years. Jeremie serves as a sports producer and digital sports liaison for News On 6 while entering his 12th season as the radio sideline reporter and analyst for Tulsa football on Golden Hurricane Sports Properties.
