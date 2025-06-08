"Lay It All Out There": Watch Chet Holmgren on urgency and adjustments for Game 2

Chet Holmgren emphasized the need to slow down and finish better inside, stay ready for any lineup adjustments, and treat every playoff game—Game 2 included—as a must-win.

The Oklahoma City Thunder head into Game 2 Sunday night at home in OKC, looking to bounce back after a one-point loss to the Indiana Pacers in Game 1.

Thunder big man Chet Holmgren met with reporters to share his thoughts on what the team learned in their first NBA Finals game since 2012





Q: At the start of the season, did you feel like this was a championship year for the Thunder?

CHET HOLMGREN:

Not really. At that point, our mindset wasn’t on anything that far ahead. We were focused on preparing for Game 1 of the regular season and then shifting our attention to the next game after that. It’s always been a one-game-at-a-time mentality.

Q: Looking back at Game 1, where do you think you could have been better?

HOLMGREN:

Slowing down at the rim and finishing plays better. In a one-point loss, every missed opportunity feels amplified. It puts a spotlight on every single possession. That’s something I think everyone on the team felt—we all know there are little things we can clean up.





Q: Was rushing plays inside the main issue for you?

HOLMGREN:

Sometimes, yeah. On plays where help defense was involved, I needed to slow down and better read where defenders were. In one-on-one situations, it was more about being in control and finishing strong. There are different ways to improve that, and I’m focused on all of them—without letting it distract me from everything else I need to do to impact the game.

Q: You played a season with Andrew Nembhard at Gonzaga. Anything surprise you about his performance in Game 1?

HOLMGREN:

(Laughs) That’s my guy—he’s a great teammate and a great person. I’ve got nothing but compliments for him, but since we’re playing against each other right now, I’m going to keep those to myself.

Q: The Thunder went away from the two-big lineup in Game 1. How do you see that decision, and could it return?

HOLMGREN:

Our job as players is to be ready to execute whatever the coaches ask. Game 1 called for a single-big approach, but whether it's small ball, one big, or two bigs, we need to be prepared to do it and do it well.





Q: What’s the challenge in facing a team like Indiana with two bigs of your own?

HOLMGREN:

It’s all about trade-offs. Indiana plays with great pace and moves the ball really well off the catch. Whether we go single or double big, those challenges don’t change—we have to match their pace and understand what they’re trying to do both individually and as a team.

Q: Does Game 2 feel like a must-win, or is it just another game?

HOLMGREN:

Every playoff game feels like a must-win. Game 1 was one, and now Game 2 is, too. There’s no saving energy or planning ahead. You’ve got to lay it all on the floor every night.

