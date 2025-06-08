5 Keys for The Thunder in Game 2 of NBA Finals

Five key for OKC as they look to bounce back in Game 2 and even the series with Indiana

By: Jeremie Poplin

1. Thunder Must Convert Live-Ball Turnovers into Points

Indiana handed OKC 25 turnovers in Game 1 including 14 live-ball steals, yet the Thunder converted those into just 7 points. That’s a massive efficiency gap in a one-point game. Many of those takeaways happened near the rim or in the paint, where OKC could have pushed for immediate transition buckets. Instead, they often slowed down into half-court sets. The Thunder need to be more aggressive in Game 2, turn defense into fast-break offense before the Pacers’ transition D can get set.





2. Dual-Big Lineup

Oklahoma City's decision to abandon its successful two-big lineup in Game 1 backfired. Leaving Isaiah Hartenstein out of the rotation weakened their rim protection and made them more vulnerable on the glass, where they were crushed 56–39. Reintroducing the Hartenstein-Holmgren pairing not only provides needed size but also revives OKC’s interior passing and screen-setting that fuels their offensive rhythm. Mark has consistently said Hartenstein is the best screener he has been around. Their absence contributed to just 13 assists, tied for a season low.

3. Unleash Chet Holmgren on Both Ends

Chet Holmgren played just 23 minutes in Game 1 despite no foul trouble. He didn't see the floor in final 3:30 minutes. That has to change. Whether guarding Pascal Siakam with his length or sticking with Miles Turner where he's more comfortable, Holmgren needs 30+ minutes to fully impact the game. More Chet time on the floor should help him find offensive rhythm and stabilize the Thunder’s interior defense.





4. Half-Court

The Thunder’s half-court offense sputtered in Game 1. At times there was too much isolation and not enough ball movement. Yes, OKC is a heavy iso-team, but game one players right into Indiana hands. Screening off, letting Indiana stay glued to ball-handlers. For Game 2, OKC must reestablish offensive structure: crisp screens, off-ball movement, and especially utilizing Hartenstein-Holmgren to unlock better shots and reduces reliance on late-clock bailouts.

5. Finish Strong at the Rim and Make Smarter Decisions in Traffic

The Thunder took 14 more shots than Indiana inside four feet but failed to capitalize, missing far too many layups and close-range looks. Rushed takes, off-balance gathers, and forcing shots in traffic played a massive role on Thursday. In Game 2, OKC needs greater control. Cleaning up these details will help convert paint touches into points and punish Indiana’s defensive breakdowns.

