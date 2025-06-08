OKC FD respond to University of Oklahoma Medical Center fire

A 2 alarm fire has been reported near 750 Northeast 13th Street by OU Health University of Oklahoma Medical Center according to Oklahoma City Fire Department.

By: Victor Pozadas

-

A 2 alarm fire has been reported near 750 Northeast 13th Street by OU Health University of Oklahoma Medical Center according to Oklahoma City Fire Department.

Authorities confirm it was a small fire on the 4th floor which was reported by a maintenance worker. First responders are on scene to make sure no hotspots or other potential problems arise.

No injuries have been reported according to officials.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.