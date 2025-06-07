2025 French Open results, winner: Coco Gauff first American to win the French Open since Serena Williams in 2015

Coco Gauff rallies past Aryna Sabalenka to claim second Grand Slam

By: CBS Sports

Coco Gauff has captured her first French Open title after dispatching world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, 6-7, 6-2, 6-4 in a competitive women's final at Roland Garros. Gauff, who now has two career majors after winning the US Open in 2023, is the first American to win a Grand Slam on clay since Serena Williams in 2015. She now leads the all-time series with Sabalenka, 6-5, and ended the trend of the winner of the first set taking seven of the last eight matches between the pair.

Sabalenka had won three of the last eight majors and was the most successful singles player on the women's circuit in 2025 prior to Gauff's burst on Saturday. After battling through a litany of unforced errors to win the first set tiebreak, Sabalenka looked sluggish in the second set as Gauff began to dominate with fewer mistakes and well-timed aggressiveness during rallies.

Gauff won 11 of the final 17 games of the match, showcasing some of the best tennis she's played in her career on the biggest stage.

"I want to congratulate Aryna, you deserve all the results that you have," Gauff said after kissing the trophy and pausing for the national anthem near center court. "I want to thank my team ... you remind me there's more to life than tennis, and I think that's what makes me play better on the court. Thanks to the crowd for cheering for me so hard. I don't know what I did to deserve so much love from the French crowd, but I appreciate you guys."

The decisive moment came with Gauff broke Sabalenka's serve for a second time midway through the third set to take a 4-3 advantage. Prior to Gauff successfully finishing off a triple-break point, Sabalenka shouted toward her coach's box in obvious frustration following a misplayed return.

It was the first time since the first set Sabalenka showed any real emotion after a mistake, and she began to unravel as the 21-year-old American moved two games away from hoisting the trophy.

Gauff brought her best to Roland Garros

Despite losing the first set, it was clear Gauff wasn't going away and was already beginning to wear on the Belarusian. Sabalenka led 4-1 early and was ahead 4-0 in the sixth game of before Gauff rallied by winning the next 12 points. It marked a mass momentum shift from a challenger who noticeably shook the French Open favorite before she recovered and took the tiebreak.

It was Sabalenka's advantage at 4-3 in the first game before she misjudged what should've been a backhand overhead at the net prior to hitting a forehand return deep to give Gauff the game. Sabalenka asked for further inspection from the chair umpire, who pointed at the ball mark in the clay beyond the base line, and the call stood. Sabalenka recovered, but the sequence represented a microcosm of the match -- struggles with accuracy against the ever-consistent Gauff.

Gauff owned the second set with several breaks and took control in the final after Sabalenka exhausted her last-gasp effort after nearly squandering a 40-0 lead on serve.



