Thunder v Pacers: 'Confidence and wisdom' overcome emotional loss, says Daigneault

After a close loss, OKC Thunder gears up for a comeback in their NBA finals run. Highlights from Coach Daigneault's press conference.

By: Carrie Winchel

The Oklahoma City Thunder continue their finals run Sunday night at home in OKC, after a last-second loss to the Indiana Pacers in game 1.

Saturday, Thunder Head Coach Mark Daigneault talked to journalists about what the team learned from their first finals game since 2012, and how the Thunder will improve headed into Game 2.

Here are 5 takeaways from Daigneault's news conference.

Thunder's experience builds confidence, wisdom wins games.

After Thursday's loss Coach Daigneault promised the team would be watching tape from the game and carefully assessing what they can do to improve.

"I mean, we have confidence and wisdom because of the situations we've been in over time," Daigneault said. "There's no team more confident in being ready to play in any situation than ours -- biased, obviously."

"You also have to go make it happen. Those experiences don't guarantee you anything. They certainly don't carry over into the next experience. So, we've got the wisdom from them.

"We've got the confidence from them. But when the ball goes up in the air tomorrow, the better team is going to win, and we want to do everything we can to be that team," he said.

Thunder will learn from what worked in Game 1

"It's always tricky because one-point losses are emotional, and you have to be able to strip away the emotions from that. Understand there's a lot of things we did well in the game to build a 15-point lead. There's a lot of things we did well in the game that we certainly don't want to throw out," Daigneault said.

Coach Daigneault said he's sure Indiana also has some things they want to improve. He also said now that the first game is out of the way, the teams understand each other a bit better as opponents.

"You've thrown some things out there, learned some things from the game. And now we've just got to improve at some intangible things we think we can improve at. Indiana will try to do the same thing, and the better team will win."

Reactivity isn't the key to victory

Daigneault said it's important to get back to zero after every game and that mindset is a key to the Thunder's success.

"You don't want to be reactive to the last game because then you can be too high after wins, you can be too low after losses," he said. "We just get ourselves to neutral. Understand every game is different, every game is unwritten. You go out there, the ball goes up in the air, and the team that competes better on that night wins."

Thunder left some things on the table in the second half, but the Pacers deserve credit

Daigneault was careful to say while the Thunder's defense was not what it maybe should have been in the first half of Game 1, the Pacers deserve credit for their tenacity on the court.

"I thought we got a little loose on different things, but I'm also careful in these settings, especially, not to take away from what Indiana did," Daigneault said. "There's two teams out there playing, and they did a really good job in the second half of that game, certainly in the back half of the fourth quarter to put themselves in position to get a win the way they did.

Thunder's depth and adaptability remain a strength

When asked if he got what he wanted out of the decision to make a lineup change involving Wallace and Hartenstein, Daigneault kept his thought process close to the vest in front of curious reporters.

He did say, though, that the Thunder's calling card is its ability to vary the team's rotation and he doesn't expect that to change.

"I know we started the same lineup in the playoffs, but our rotation night to night in these series has been incredibly variant. We think that's a strength of our team. I liked how we started the game and I liked, really, everything we did to build a 15-point lead, and then we didn't deliver down the stretch collectively.

"But we are always trying to learn from it. I mean, at the end of the day, when you have options like that, you're allowed to move in and out of those options as you see fit. We understand the trade-offs with every lineup we put on the court. We'll continue to try to make every decision we can to give ourselves the best chance to win. That's what we did in Game 1. Didn't turn out in our favor, but that's what we'll do in Game 2 and moving forward," Daigneault said.

