NBA Finals Game 1 by the numbers
The Pacers overcame a 15-point fourth-quarter deficit, 25 turnovers, and a 97.5% Thunder win probability to steal Game 1 in OKC, marking one of the most improbable comebacks in NBA Finals history.
Friday, June 6th 2025, 12:04 pm
By:
Jeremie Poplin
OKLAHOMA CITY -
From a 15-point fourth-quarter deficit to flipping 97.5% win odds, here is a look at some of the numbers from Thursday's Game 1 of the NBA Finals, which saw the Indiana Pacers coming besting the Oklahoma City Thunder in the final stretch of the game.
Game Outcome & Comeback Context
- 1 – Total lead changes in the game; Indiana didn’t lead until the final second.
- 15 points – Largest fourth-quarter deficit overcome by Indiana, the biggest in an NBA Finals since 2011.
- 97.5% – OKC’s in-game win probability when leading 108–102 with 2:38 left in the 4th quarter.
- 19–9 – Indiana’s rebounding edge in the fourth quarter alone, fueling their rally.
- 9 points – Pacers' deficit with 2:52 to play; entering the night, NBA Finals teams were 0–121 when trailing by 7+ in the final 3:00 of the 4th or OT (play-by-play era: since 1997) via AP
Turnovers & Missed Opportunities
- 25 turnovers – Indiana's total, the most in a Finals game in the last 25 years.
- 7 turnovers – Oklahoma City’s total, giving them an 18-turnover advantage.
- 11 points – Thunder’s total points off turnovers, despite the massive edge.
Offensive Inefficiency
- 39.8% – Thunder’s field goal percentage, including just 2 makes on their final 11 shots.
- 31 – Thunder missed 31 of 54 shots in the paint.
- 20 – Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren combined to miss 20 of 28 shots overall.
- 36% – Indiana’s three-point percentage in Game 1; the Pacers are now 13–0 in the playoffs when hitting that mark.
Individual Performances
- 38 points – Scored by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to lead all players.
- 14 points, 10 rebounds, 6 assists – Haliburton’s line, capped by the game-winner.
Clutch DNA
- 13 for 15 – Tyrese Haliburton’s season stats on shots to tie or take the lead in the final 2:00.
- 6 for 7 – Haliburton this postseason on shots to tie or lead in the final 90 seconds of the 4th or OT (most such shots in a single playoffs since 1997).
- 8–1 – Pacers’ record in clutch-time games this postseason, best in the NBA.
- 4 – Game-winning or game-tying shots by Indiana in the final seconds this postseason.
Historical & Series Trends
- 13 – Number of Pacers wins this postseason when scoring 110+ points.
- 0 – Indiana’s playoff record when scoring under 110 (0–4).
- 1998 – Only four teams have won a playoff game despite leading for 30 seconds or less — Indiana joined that list in Game 1.
