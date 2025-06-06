NBA Finals Game 1 by the numbers

The Pacers overcame a 15-point fourth-quarter deficit, 25 turnovers, and a 97.5% Thunder win probability to steal Game 1 in OKC, marking one of the most improbable comebacks in NBA Finals history.

By: Jeremie Poplin

-

From a 15-point fourth-quarter deficit to flipping 97.5% win odds, here is a look at some of the numbers from Thursday's Game 1 of the NBA Finals, which saw the Indiana Pacers coming besting the Oklahoma City Thunder in the final stretch of the game.

Game Outcome & Comeback Context

1 – Total lead changes in the game; Indiana didn’t lead until the final second. 15 points – Largest fourth-quarter deficit overcome by Indiana, the biggest in an NBA Finals since 2011. 97.5% – OKC’s in-game win probability when leading 108–102 with 2:38 left in the 4th quarter. 19–9 – Indiana’s rebounding edge in the fourth quarter alone, fueling their rally. 9 points – Pacers' deficit with 2:52 to play; entering the night, NBA Finals teams were 0–121 when trailing by 7+ in the final 3:00 of the 4th or OT (play-by-play era: since 1997) via AP

Turnovers & Missed Opportunities

25 turnovers – Indiana's total, the most in a Finals game in the last 25 years. 7 turnovers – Oklahoma City’s total, giving them an 18-turnover advantage. 11 points – Thunder’s total points off turnovers, despite the massive edge.

Offensive Inefficiency

39.8% – Thunder’s field goal percentage, including just 2 makes on their final 11 shots. 31 – Thunder missed 31 of 54 shots in the paint. 20 – Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren combined to miss 20 of 28 shots overall.

36% – Indiana’s three-point percentage in Game 1; the Pacers are now 13–0 in the playoffs when hitting that mark.

Individual Performances

38 points – Scored by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to lead all players. 14 points, 10 rebounds, 6 assists – Haliburton’s line, capped by the game-winner.

Clutch DNA

13 for 15 – Tyrese Haliburton’s season stats on shots to tie or take the lead in the final 2:00.

6 for 7 – Haliburton this postseason on shots to tie or lead in the final 90 seconds of the 4th or OT (most such shots in a single playoffs since 1997).

8–1 – Pacers’ record in clutch-time games this postseason, best in the NBA. 4 – Game-winning or game-tying shots by Indiana in the final seconds this postseason.

Historical & Series Trends

13 – Number of Pacers wins this postseason when scoring 110+ points. 0 – Indiana’s playoff record when scoring under 110 (0–4).

1998 – Only four teams have won a playoff game despite leading for 30 seconds or less — Indiana joined that list in Game 1.

OKC Thunder in the Finals latest

OKC Thunder NBA Finals

Coaches Corner

Keys to the NBA Finals for the Oklahoma City Thunder

Get to know the foe: Where Thunder stands against the Pacers

⁠Thunder Player POV

⁠Community Stories







