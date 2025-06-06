How an Edmond company formed a connection with the Indiana Pacers

Sharina Perry's Edmond company, Utopia Plastix, innovates with plant-based plastic bags, delivering eco-friendly alternatives to the Indiana Pacers and beyond. A partnership crossing state lines for the betterment of our environment.

By: Jordan Fremstad

-

EDMOND, Okla. -- The Pacers hold connections to Oklahoma beyond their visit to Oklahoma City for the NBA Finals. Utopia Plastix in Edmond creates plant-based plastic bags that the Pacers use.

Sharina Perry’s company began with a plant-based plastic straw. She knew how to achieve her goal.

“Imagine what it would look like if people worked together,” said Perry, the founder of Utopia Plastix. “It’s gonna add nutrients back to the environment.”

Perry invented plastic resin from plants. Utopia partner James Bradley said they work with Oklahoma-based Poly Films and Bags Inc. to make bags. Bradley served in the military, and he understands the value of teamwork.

“An opportunity to be a difference maker,” Bradley said. “I’ve spent my life being of service to people.”

One of their biggest clients is the Indiana Pacers.

“It’s exciting for our company,” Bradley said.

Bradley said it’s hard to pick a team to root for during the Finals when the Pacers pay the bills.

“I won’t be upset either way,” Bradley said.

Indiana-based company Brown & Pratt distributes these bags, made with Utopia’s sustainable plastic, for the Pacers and Fever shops. Utopia also has partnerships with the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Brown & Pratt owner Gil Smith said he finds purpose working with Perry.

“It’s been a really good partnership, and it’s been a good way to be eco-friendly,” Smith said.

Smith said he was happy Indianapolis and OKC are on the NBA’s grand stage.

“Let the little man stand tall right now for the next couple of weeks,” Smith said.

Perry’s idea for these bags came from another mission.

“When my nephew was diagnosed with neurofibromatosis two,” Perry said.

Perry studied plants to find solutions to a condition that causes tumors on nerves

“I was actually seeking something that could shrink tumors,” Perry said. “That’s my why. There’s now an intentional focus to address that solution.”

The Pacers organization assisted Perry with her dreams. Perry said communities can win off the court when they join forces to make the world a healthier place.

“State lines aren’t a barrier,” Perry said. “I am eternally grateful for partnerships like that.”

