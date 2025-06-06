5 Takeaways: Pacers Take Game 1 with Late Surge as Thunder Miss Chance to Close

NBA Finals Game 1: OKC Thunder has a disappointing start in their final run as Indiana Pacers beat them at Paycom Center. Here's analysis on what went wrong and how to win going forward.

By: Jeremie Poplin

The electric energy that dominated much of Game 1 of the NBA Finals at OKC's Paycom Center left the room when, with only seconds left in the game, the Indiana Pacers pulled ahead by 1 point, and claimed a victory on the Thunder's home court.

Here are some takeaways from the disappointing start to the Thunder's final run, and keys to victory moving forward.

Credit to the Pacers

Mark Daigneault emphasized that Indiana’s comeback wasn’t a fluke. Sometimes you tip your cap and credit your opponent.

The Pacers showed composure down the stretch, similar to the entire postseason run. Big moment, after big moment in games. Down 7 with 34 seconds left against the Bucks, down 7 with 46.7 seconds, and down 9 against the Knicks with 52 seconds...all wins this postseason for Indiana.

This is not about how bad OKC played, but more about how great the Pacers were closing out. Daigneault called it “a game they went and got,” not one the Thunder simply gave away.

Thunder’s Missed Opportunities in the Paint and on Turnovers

OKC forced 25 turnovers but didn’t capitalize, failing to turn them into points like they usually do.

When asked about low points off turnovers, Jalen Williams stressed the type of turnover is just as important as the number. Not all turnovers lead to fast-break chances, and converting those moments requires better recognition and spacing.

Additionally, the Thunder took 54 shots in the paint and missed 31 of them, only coming away with around 40 points. JDub and Chet were a combined 8 for 28.

Maintaining Perspective: “This Was a Starting Point”

Rather than panic, Daigneault framed Game 1 as a foundation to build on.

He stressed the importance of resetting, or “getting to zero”, and said the most important game of the series is always the next one. The team’s regular-season habit of emotional discipline will now be tested again.

This game is eerily similar to their Game 1 loss against Denver. There is a full series ahead and the mindset now has to be about regrouping and being better for Game 2.

Lineup Flexibility is Strategic, Not Reactive

Cason Wallace started Game 1 to give OKC more perimeter defense, and the Thunder went small late to match Indiana’s pace and ball movement.

Daigneault said this was deliberate, not desperate. The team’s flexibility throughout the regular season was designed for moments like this. Mark was quick to point out that Game 1 doesn't mean it will be a small-ball series.

Look for another adjustment in game 2 to help with rebounding to help close out the game. The Thunder were outscored by nine points during the fourth-quarter stretch when both Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein were off the floor. Holmgren didn't play the final 3:30 of the game.

Final Minutes

Pacers had 12 points in the final 2:30. Over the final 8:47, the Pacers knocked down six threes, while the Thunder missed all five of their three-point attempts in the fourth quarter.

A 12-2 fourth-quarter run to help cut the lead to 4. Big runs followed by big plays. The Thunder cannot afford to shift from attacking to protecting the lead late in the game. Indiana seized the momentum and finished.

