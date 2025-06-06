OKC Thunder 2025 Western Conference Champions Banner now hangs inside Paycom Center

The Thunder officially celebrate their Western Conference championship with their banner now displaying inside the Paycom Center rafters. Find out more about their NBA Finals journey on News 9.

By: Victor Pozadas

-

The Oklahoma City Thunder have now officially displayed their 2024-2025 Western Conference Champions banner up on the rafters of the Paycom Center before Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

This comes at the heels of a dominant finish in the WCF series against the Minnesota Timberwolves, where the Thunder outran and outscored their opponent 124-94 in Game 5.

Forbes OKC Thunder Reporter Nick Crain got a shot of the banner being dropped live:

Game 1 of the NBA Finals is underway.

