OKC Thunder 2025 Western Conference Champions Banner now hangs inside Paycom Center

Thursday, June 5th 2025, 8:08 pm
The Oklahoma City Thunder have now officially displayed their 2024-2025 Western Conference Champions banner up on the rafters of the Paycom Center before Game 1 of the NBA Finals.
This comes at the heels of a dominant finish in the WCF series against the Minnesota Timberwolves, where the Thunder outran and outscored their opponent 124-94 in Game 5.
Forbes OKC Thunder Reporter Nick Crain got a shot of the banner being dropped live:
Game 1 of the NBA Finals is underway.
Head to our official NBA Finals Hub for all things Thunder.
Keys to the NBA Finals for the Oklahoma City Thunder
Get to know the foe: Where Thunder stands against the Pacers
June 6th, 2025