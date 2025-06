Northbound Interstate 35 were closed from mile marker 72 to 78, near Pauls Valley, due to multiple crashes, according to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.

By: Destini Pittman

Oklahoma Department of Transportation Update:

All lanes of northbound I-35 are now open at Kimberlin Rd. (mm 74) just north of Pauls Valley following an earlier crash.

Previous Story:

Northbound Interstate 35 is closed from mile marker 72 to 78, near Pauls Valley, due to multiple crashes, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Drivers are urged to avoid this area.

It is not known what caused this crash.