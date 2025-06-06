Thunder fall to Pacers by 1 point in Game 1 of NBA Finals; Game timeline

Oklahoma City Thunder face the Indiana Pacers in the NBA Finals Game 1 at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City. Live updates from the game.

Thursday, June 5th 2025, 10:56 pm

By: Carrie Winchel, Destini Pittman


OKLAHOMA CITY -

The OKC Thunder fell to the Pacers in a late fourth-quarter loss with a score of 111-110, thanks to Tyrese Haliburton scoring with 0.3 seconds left. This surge of energy was the Pacers' first and only lead of the entire game.

Game 2 happens Sunday night, once again bringing the Thunder a home-court advantage at Paycom Center.

FOURTH QUARTER:


Toppin and Turner with threes and the Pacers creep back- 96-88 OKC. Timeout Thunder with 7:44 left. SGA likely back in.

OG&E Power Play of the game:

Jalen Williams 4th quarter impact- two tough scoring drives, plus a steal and dunk off a Pacers’ inbounds play. Timeout Indiana with 9:42 to go- OKC up 94-79. But remember the Pacers are playoff comeback kings

THIRD QUARTER:

﻿Corner threes falling for the Pacers but SGA answers with a 3 of his own to end the third- 85-76 OKC heading to the 4th. SGA with 28. Indiana only turned it over 3 times in the quarter (22 for the game) and the Thunder still with only 9 points off those miscues.

77-66 OKC with 3:00 left in the 3rd. SGA with 25, Dort is 5-6 from three and has 15. Siakam with 13 and 5 boards for Indiana.

SGA is up to 23 points in the third quarter.

Watch our Halftime Hangout on YouTube:

SECOND QUARTER:

OKC is up 12 at halftime!

Turnovers so far: Pacers 15, Thunder 3 OKC with 9 points off those turnovers

Lu Dort is on fire!

2 made 3's, 3 steals, 2 offensive rebounds

Halliburton makes his second 3 of the half, OKC calls timeout, lead down to 39-33. Second chance opportunities for the Thunder but trouble cashing them in. SGA hasn’t been on the floor in the second quarter- yet.

Aaron Wiggins brought out the energy in the second quarter.


FIRST QUARTER:

Quarter 1 immediately kicked off with a two-point shot by MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Fans can now see a new banner in the rafters at the Paycom Center. The Thunder's 2024-25 Western Conference Champions banner was released just in time for tip-off for Game 1.


OKC forced 6 Indiana turnovers in the first 8 minutes of the game, Thunder Digital Reporter Paris Lawson reports.

The First quarter ended with OKC leading by 9 points.

