WB I-40 reopened at I-35/Ft. Smith Junction following crash

All westbound lanes of Interstate 40 are open at the Interstate 35/ Ft. Smith Junction following the crash, according to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.

Thursday, June 5th 2025, 7:04 pm

By: Destini Pittman


OKLAHOMA CITY -

All westbound lanes of Interstate 40 are open at the Interstate 35/ Ft. Smith Junction following the crash, according to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.

The cause of this crash is not known.
Destini Pittman
Destini Pittman

Destini Pittman is a digital content producer at News 9. She joined the team in June 2024 after graduating from the University of Central Oklahoma with a degree in Professional Media.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

June 5th, 2025

June 3rd, 2025

June 2nd, 2025

June 2nd, 2025

Top Headlines

June 6th, 2025

June 6th, 2025

June 6th, 2025

June 6th, 2025