WB I-40 reopened at I-35/Ft. Smith Junction following crash
All westbound lanes of Interstate 40 are open at the Interstate 35/ Ft. Smith Junction following the crash, according to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.
Thursday, June 5th 2025, 7:04 pm
By:
Destini Pittman
OKLAHOMA CITY -
The cause of this crash is not known.
