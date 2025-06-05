How the Thunder prioritizes fan experience for NBA Finals

Fan services at the Paycom Center work hard to ensure guest have a good experience at all games.

By: Destini Pittman

As the Thunder take the court for Game 1 of the NBA Finals, fans pouring into the Paycom Center can expect more than just high-level basketball; they’re also getting a top-tier guest experience, thanks to fan services.

Joy Joslin helps oversee fan services at the arena and said every detail of the guest experience is intentional, from the moment fans arrive to when they find their seats.

“The most important aspect of what we can control is how we treat people while they’re here in the building,” Joslin said. “Among NBA teams, we’ve consistently ranked at the top in guest experience because our staff are very intentional, and that starts with training.”

That training includes a program called “Click With Your Guests,” developed by the late Pete Winemiller. Joslin said every team member is “click certified,” regardless of which organization they work for inside the arena.

“Even the security screening can be a friendly experience,” she said. “We even like to think of it as a team sport."

The Thunder have also partnered with KultureCity, a nonprofit that helps venues become more sensory inclusive. The arena offers earplugs, sensory bags with noise-reducing headphones and fidget tools, and even a designated quiet space for guests who need a break from the noise.

“It is going to be loud, and we want that, but we also recognize that some fans may experience sensory overload,” Joslin said.

Fans celebrating milestones, like their first game or a birthday, can stop by the guest services booth for commemorative buttons. Staff members will write the date and opponent on first game buttons to help fans remember the occasion.

“If you’re here for your birthday, we’ve got a birthday button, too,” Joslin said.

More than 1,400 staff members work together on game days to create a memorable, welcoming environment for fans.