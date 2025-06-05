An even matchup and fresh faces make for a fresh NBA Finals

OKC Thunder and Indiana Pacers prepare for NBA Finals in top form. Steve McGehee reports on their season and potential match-ups for coming years.

By: Victor Pozadas

Thunder Reporter Steve McGehee is in the building, and after a decade of following the hometown heroes at home and across the nation, he says spirits are high and both teams are in top form ahead of Game 1 of the NBA Finals in Oklahoma City.

"Oklahoma City has pretty much been at the top all season long," McGehee said. "Meanwhile, Indiana they struggled off early this season, but by January, they figured it out."

Both the Thunder and the Pacers have seen success in the 2025 Playoffs, so it looks like a good time for fans of both teams when it comes to seeing them play at the top of their game.

"If any team could stay healthy at the right time, they could be in this spot right now," McGehee said. "This is the healthiest they have been all season long so far in the playoffs."

McGehee opines that this is the NBA Finals matchup that not everyone expected, being that both teams come from smaller markets, but the talent and future prospects of both franchises could see these teams face each other this deep in the playoffs for years to come.

"It's a battle between two small markets," he said. "That shouldn't be a big deal."

Thunder Guard Aaron Wiggins said their team is built from within, and didn't have to depend on star power to get them through hurdles.

"Kind of shows that you can build regardless of where you are from," he said. "It kind of goes to show that with the right personnel, with trust, and the right development, you can get everywhere you want to get."

