Thunder Up at Not your Average Joe with the '#1 Fan'

Inspired by basketball love, OKC Thunder enthusiast creates 'The #1 Fan' drink. Available now at Not Your Average Joes and Stella Nova downtown.

By: Jordan Fremstad, Hank Cavagnaro

Companies all over the city have been finding their own way to Thunder Up. Non-profit coffee shop, Not Your Average Joes, found its own way through one of its Midtown baristas.

Isaac Myers has been a Thunder fan since 2008 when the team made its way here. With the recent Thunder playoff run, Myers looked at the Thunder gear he was wearing and realized he could create a drink to match.

“The idea when I came up with it, I was just imagining about the Red Bull Cream Soda and I was like what if we did something with the Blood Orange and Blueberry syrups and the heavy cream can make it a blue color,” said Myers. “It was just the idea of supporting our OKC Thunder team.”

After playing with the idea, he got it on the menu for a limited time and at limited stores. The #1 Fan is available at Not Your Average Joe’s downtown and midtown locations, as well as Stella Nova downtown, and ABE at Sailor and the dock.

“It feels really good to actually be making the drink, to have our team accomplish so many things. I mean, whether it's wins or losses, we always have the best team,” he added.

But there’s one Thunder player that Myers is hoping to see try the drink more than others.

Hear from Isaac on who he wants to see come into 'Not Your Average Joes':

