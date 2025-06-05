Oklahoma politicians make friendly wagers as Thunder head to NBA Finals

Oklahoma lawmakers are making friendly wagers with their Indiana counterparts over the NBA Finals, proudly backing the Oklahoma City Thunder with jersey bets and flag displays.

By: Anna Denison, Amanda Siew

As the Oklahoma City Thunder prepare for their first NBA Finals appearance in over a decade, Oklahoma lawmakers are upping the stakes with friendly wagers against their colleagues from Indiana.

The bipartisan bets come as excitement builds across the state for the Thunder’s matchup with the Indiana Pacers.

U.S. Rep. Stephanie Bice announced that Colorado Rep. Joe Neguse will fly the Thunder flag outside his office during the Finals after Oklahoma City’s Game 7 victory over the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Semifinals.

“True to his word, the @okcthunder flag will proudly fly in front of @RepJoeNeguse's office,” Bice posted on X. “Onwards! Tonight is the night! #ThunderUp”

U.S. Rep. Kevin Hern responded “You’re on! #ThunderUp” after Indiana Rep. Rudy Yakym challenged him to a jersey bet for the Finals. If the Pacers win, Hern will wear Indiana gear; if the Thunder win, Yakym will sport OKC colors.

In the Senate, James Lankford is also in on the fun, wagering a jersey with Indiana Sen. Todd Young.

“When the @okcthunder win, he will wear an OKC jersey. If, for some reason, the @Pacers win, I will wear a Pacers jersey,” Lankford wrote.

Even at the state level, Oklahoma Speaker of the House Kyle Hilbert sent a playful video message to Indiana House Speaker Todd Huston, wagering a ribeye, and the speaker from the losing state would wear the opposing jersey for a day at their next conference.