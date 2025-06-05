Pacers Embrace Underdog Role Against "Best Team in the NBA" in Finals Showdown with Thunder

The Pacers view the Thunder as a historically great, well-coached team led by the league MVP—and fully embrace the challenge of trying to beat the NBA’s best on the biggest stage.

By: Jeremie Poplin

The Indiana Pacers are well aware of how the basketball world views them entering the 2025 NBA Finals. Despite owning one of the league’s best records since January 1 and navigating through the Eastern Conference, the Pacers arrive in Oklahoma City as one of the biggest underdogs in recent Finals history.

And they wouldn’t have it any other way.

“This is the best challenge. This is the best team in the NBA,” Tyrese Haliburton said plainly. “If we were to win a championship, I don't want to win any other way. I want to go through the best.”

That best, in Haliburton’s words, is the Oklahoma City Thunder, a team he called “historically great on both sides of the ball,” led by league MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and backed by a system that’s earned league-wide respect for its depth, efficiency, and defensive dominance.

“They’re well-coached, and they just do everything so well,” Haliburton said. “There’s no shortcuts to beating this team.”

Despite the odds and the narrative, the Pacers are not just happy to be here. Head coach Rick Carlisle knows what it takes to win in this position. He’s been here before, most notably when his 2011 Dallas Mavericks stunned the star-studded Miami Heat.

“Yes, Oklahoma City’s a great team,” Carlisle said. “We’ve got our work cut out for us. But a lot of our guys have been through situations where they’ve been underdogs. It comes down to us playing our game at the best possible level.”

That identity starts with Haliburton, the floor general who blends scoring with unselfishness and leadership with humility. In year five of his NBA career, he’s emerged as the face of a franchise and a star who still carries the edge of someone overlooked.

“Any doubt is always good for me,” Haliburton said. “I love to hear that stuff… That extra doubt, that extra fuel always helps.”

Indiana’s respect for the Thunder runs deep, Haliburton called Gilgeous-Alexander “amazing” and deserving of the MVP, and yet there’s no hint of intimidation. The Pacers aren’t here to admire the view. They’ve made the Finals by knocking off the 1 seed in the East. Now, they get their shot at the team many believe is next in line to become a contender for years to come.

“We look forward to the challenge as a group,” Haliburton said.

Both teams share small-market roots, a fact not lost in this series. Haliburton spoke fondly of Indianapolis, calling it a perfect fit for his personality and values. Carlisle, who has coached in large and small markets, emphasized that the spotlight should stay on the game, not the zip codes.

“If we're celebrating the game… then it really shouldn't matter,” Carlisle said. “We're going to do our very best to represent our city and our state at the best possible level. Thunder will do the same.”

So while Vegas may see a mismatch, Indiana sees an opportunity, a chance to topple a team they deeply respect, on the biggest stage, in the most authentic way possible. No matter what the odds or talking heads say.

