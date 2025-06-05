Pie Junkie brings back Thunder pie and "emotional support" cookie cakes for NBA Finals

Pie Junkie co-owner Darcy Schein says the return of their popular Thunder-themed treats, including the orange-and-blue Thunder pie, has customers excited to celebrate the playoffs with sweet local pride.

By: Anna Denison

As the Oklahoma City Thunder surge toward the NBA Finals, one metro pie shop is bringing back a fan-favorite dessert that’s as spirited as the team itself.

Co-owners Darcy Schein and Leslie Coale-Mossman said they have been Thunder fans since the team's inception. When they opened Pie Junkie 12 years ago, they knew they needed a special flavor to commemorate the team.

“It is an orange cream cheese mousse with sugared blueberries on top, so we get our orange and blue colors in, and it has been a fan favorite of our customers since the beginning,” Schein said.

What started as a limited-time dessert during early playoff appearances has grown into a spring tradition for Pie Junkie.

“It was so popular, we just did it every April to celebrate. And we just couldn't resist bringing it back for the NBA Finals.”

In addition to the signature Thunder pie, Pie Junkie is offering a lineup of Thunder-themed treats to match the energy of OKC fans.

“We also have our emotional support cookie cake — it is a non-shareable cookie cake, in case you're like pacing the floor like I do and eating your feelings,” Schein said. “So we have those with Thunder sprinkles today and our spirit sprinkles Thunder sugar cookies.”

For Schein and her team, participating in the city's playoff buzz is about more than just business; it's about shared pride in the city.

“You know, the Thunder being such a big part of Oklahoma City is such a point of pride, and it's so much fun to engage with our customers about it,” she said. “They get really excited for Thunder pie. They get really excited for Thunder season. And it just lifts everybody's spirits when folks come in and want to talk about the Thunder.”