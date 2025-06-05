Woman federally charged after mid-air flight disturbance forces diversion to OKC

An Ohio woman is charged with trying to exit a flight mid-air, forcing a landing in Oklahoma City.

By: Summer Miller

-

An Ohio woman is facing federal charges after trying to exit a flight mid-air, forcing an emergency landing in Oklahoma City.

The woman, Jendaya Kashar Brennan, 30, attempted to open an exit door on the plane during a flight to Phoenix on May 22, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Brennan then kicked and spat at crew members as they tried restraining her, federal officials said.

The pilot then diverted the plane to Oklahoma City, where Brennan was removed by Oklahoma City Police.

If found guilty, Brennan faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000.