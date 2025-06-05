How SGA connects with fans beyond the court

Thunder superstar, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, spends time before each game signing autographs for fans at both home and away games.

By: Mike Glover

Humility says a lot about a person, especially when the entire world is singing your praises. But that is just one of the qualities that make NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander so special.

“I never encountered an NBA like up close,” said Gilgeous-Alexander.

It was that motivation that helped SGA understand the opportunity he has to change the lives of fans, young and old.

“I feel like once I do it, and the group of kids and the group of people that come for tomorrow’s game or the next game, they’re coming with the expectation to get an autograph, so I try not to let them down, and then it just turned into a thing,” said Gilgeous Alexander.

Before every game, home and away, Gilgeous-Alexander takes time out of his pregame preparation and signs autographs for excited fans.

“I used to be a kid and wanted autographs,” said Gilgeous Alexander.

It’s something he started long before he became MVP of the league. He didn’t even ask permission. The whole thing just kind of started organically when fans began asking for it. And though he can’t sign autographs for every fan, he wants to touch the ones that he can.

“I just think like, if I had the chance to get Kobe Bryant’s autograph for example, as a kid I’d do anything for it. So, I try to take a few minutes to make some kids' dreams come true,” said Gilgeous Alexander.

It is why, no matter what anyone else says, he will always be Oklahoma’s MVP.