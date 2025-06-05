Riversport OKC to host summer camp highlighting Native American Culture

OKCPS and Riversport will offer an immersive cultural and outdoor summer camp experience. Activities are tailored to expand access to youth in the OKC metro area.

By: Colby Thelen

It's billed as a collaboration designed to expand cultural awareness and outdoor access.

On Friday, Riversport OKC will host a summer camp in partnership with Oklahoma City Public Schools' Native American Student Services.

The camp will allow participants to take part in cultural activities, including Seminole Patchwork, integrated with regular Riversport programming.

The partnership between OKCPS and Riversport is going into its fifth year through the Thrive Outdoor program. It aims to give outdoor experiences to metro youth who may not have access.