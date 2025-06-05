Riversport OKC to host summer camp highlighting Native American Culture

Thursday, June 5th 2025, 7:49 am
It's billed as a collaboration designed to expand cultural awareness and outdoor access.
On Friday, Riversport OKC will host a summer camp in partnership with Oklahoma City Public Schools' Native American Student Services.
The camp will allow participants to take part in cultural activities, including Seminole Patchwork, integrated with regular Riversport programming.
The partnership between OKCPS and Riversport is going into its fifth year through the Thrive Outdoor program. It aims to give outdoor experiences to metro youth who may not have access.
Colby Thelen joined the News 9 team in 2020, and he co-anchors News 9 This Morning on weekdays. He has a passion for storytelling and is especially drawn to stories that highlight conservation and culture. Some of Colby’s favorite projects have been traveling to Africa and Mexico with the Oklahoma City Zoo, highlighting their different conservation efforts.
