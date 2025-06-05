Oklahoma City Man sentenced to 11 years in federal prison for 2024 shooting

An Oklahoma City man was sentenced to over 11 years in prison after shooting another man in the head in 2024.

By: Christian Hans

A man from Oklahoma City accused of shooting another man in the head was sentenced to more than 11 years in prison.

Charles Darnell Hunter, 50, was sentenced on May 30. The court cited the severity of the offense and Hunter’s lengthy criminal history in its decision, and also ordered three years of supervised release.

According to court records, the Oklahoma City Police Department responded to a metro hospital on Jan. 20, 2024, where a man had been admitted with a gunshot wound to the head. The victim survived.

Witnesses told police they saw a black truck on Northwest 87th Street with a gun pointed out the window shortly before the shooting. The investigation led officers to Hunter, and a search of his home on Feb. 1 uncovered two firearms, one of which matched shell casings found at the scene.

Hunter pleaded guilty on Sept. 24, 2024, to being a felon in possession of a firearm and said he shot the victim because he sold him bad drugs.

Hunter has previous felony convictions in Oklahoma County, including first-degree robbery, possession of a firearm and possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute.

Hunter also faces pending charges, also in Oklahoma County, for shooting with intent to kill, felon in possession of a firearm, and gang-related offenses.