Switch 2: Nintendo fans line up for latest console release

Available today: Nintendo's Switch 2, featuring game-sharing, video chat, and re-engineered Joy-Con controllers.

By: Dan Ingram

It has been almost eight years since Nintendo last launched a gaming console, but patient fans were rewarded this morning as the Switch 2 officially dropped at retail locations across the U.S.

The price point of $450 for a baseline console does not seem to have deterred buyers, with shoppers lining up at California stores hours before the system was available for purchase.

Retail store Costco is limiting console purchases to one per member, with a maximum of one unit per seven days in an effort to deter consoles being sold on the secondary market.

The Switch 2 features several upgrades from it's predecessor, with the Associated Press reporting the console boasts video and audio chat, as well as game-sharing functions.

An external camera, sold separately, allows gamers to appear on other players' screens similar to a video conference call.

Additionally, redesigned Joy-Con controllers allow for an easier connection through magnets, along with the ability to use the controllers as a tabletop mouse.

Owners of the previous Switch console will be able to play most of their titles on the new, backwards-compatible system.

Launch titles for the Switch 2 include Nintendo characters in Mario Kart World and Donkey Kong Bonanza.