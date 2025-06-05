SGA's MVP award: News 9's Steve McGehee on why he voted for Shai

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander named NBA MVP after leading OKC Thunder through playoffs. Series opener against Pacers this Thursday at Paycom Center.

Wednesday, June 4th 2025, 8:46 pm

By: Carrie Winchel


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Thunder player Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was named the NBA's Most Valuable Player in May 2025 after a historic playoff run with the OKC team.

SGA's leadership helped drive the Thunder through 3 grueling NBA Playoff rounds, all the way to the finals against the Indiana Pacers. The series kicks off Thursday night at Paycom Center.

News 9 Thunder Reporter Steve McGehee, who travels to every OKC Thunder game and sees the team's highs and lows, cast a vote in the 2025 NBA awards.

Watch the video below to hear Steve talk about his vote and why he voted for SGA.

Key takeaways:

  1. Gilgeous-Alexander received 71 first-place votes in 2025.
  2. McGehee said SGA is a great player on and off the court.
  3. Teammate Jalen Williams said Shai never uses excuses.

