SGA's MVP award: News 9's Steve McGehee on why he voted for Shai

Wednesday, June 4th 2025, 8:46 pm
Thunder player Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was named the NBA's Most Valuable Player in May 2025 after a historic playoff run with the OKC team.
SGA's leadership helped drive the Thunder through 3 grueling NBA Playoff rounds, all the way to the finals against the Indiana Pacers. The series kicks off Thursday night at Paycom Center.
News 9 Thunder Reporter Steve McGehee, who travels to every OKC Thunder game and sees the team's highs and lows, cast a vote in the 2025 NBA awards.
Watch the video below to hear Steve talk about his vote and why he voted for SGA.
June 5th, 2025
June 5th, 2025